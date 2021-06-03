Forest City children help community garden thrive

Young boys and girls in the Forest City YMCA Kids Club have planted a wide assortment of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers in the community garden located just east of the YMCA parking lot.

The garden is open to members of the public, who are encouraged to visit or help in its maintenance.

YMCA healthy living coordinator Betsy Marmaras said all the children are school age and most of those helping with the garden this year are between age 6 and 9 years old.

She said many of about 40 children in the YMCA’s before and after school programs this school year helped plant the garden and some of about 20 currently in the summer program are helping to maintain it.

“It strengthens their understanding of the origins of food, from seed to planting to harvesting,” Marmaras said. “The whole process runs from about March and into October. The kids learn pride and ownership in the garden.”

She said it truly is a community garden for the benefit of the wider community, offering fresh food for everyone.