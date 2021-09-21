Forest City Chamber will host newcomers open house on Sept. 30

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce will host a Newcomers Open House from 3-6 p.m. on Sept. 30 at its offices, 106 S. 4th Street in Forest City.

This event is for anyone who has recently moved to Forest City and is looking for information or connections. Even people who have lived in Forest City for months or years and have questions, are welcome to attend and should benefit.

Participants will be able to ask questions about the community, receive newcomer packets with helpful informational pieces about Forest City, and can be connected with other Forest City residents.

Refreshments and snacks will be served. More information can be found on the Chamber's website at www.forestcityia.com/calendar or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/forestcitychamber.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0