The Forest City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently considered and approved the hire of Julie Burkholder as its new chamber of commerce executive director.

Burkholder’s first day was scheduled for April 17. With the recent retirement of outgoing Director Norma Hertzer, this Chamber position was a good opportunity for Burkholder. She has been the Bear Creek Golf Club Manager for the past six years. She has served as president of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce in 2022 and served as past president in 2023.

“I wasn’t necessarily looking for something to leave the golf course,” Burkholder said. “Golf is my passion. When Norma (Hertzer) said she was retiring, it seemed like a natural fit for me. I’m really excited to grow in my professional career and help this community.”

Burkholder has experience with member relations, non-profit management, and programming.

“We are excited to have Julianna step into this leadership position and look forward to her furthering the Chamber mission,” Board President Julie Keely said.