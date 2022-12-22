Forest City Chamber of Commerce announces its 2023 board of directors

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce has announced its board of directors for 2023.

Officers include President Julie Keely of BrickStreet Theatre, Past President Julie Burkholder of Bear Creek Golf Course, Vice President Kristin Mikes of 3M, Treasurer Brittany Frerichs of Kingland Construction, and Secretary Dawn Arispe of Heritage Park.

Other board members are Karl Wooldridge of KIOW Radio, Melissa Kearney of Winnebago Industries, Weston Lohry of Coloff Digital, Brenda Reicherts of WCTA, Rose Holmes of FAVA, Steve Chappell of MBT Bank, Michelle Schluter of Rejuvenate, Drew Gappa of NSB Bank, Toby Welsh of Midwest Duct Works, Audrey Sparks of Waldorf University, Beth Bilyeu of Forest City Economic Development, Ex-Officio, and Daisy Huffman of the City of Forest City, Ex-Officio.

Chamber staff also recognized 2021 President Karl Wooldridge, 2022 President Julie Burkholder, and 2022 Treasurer Evan Fritz as well as outgoing Chamber Board Member Jason Ramaker at the December board meeting. Finally, the Chamber welcomed Ashlee Davison as receptionist Davison will work afternoons at the Chamber office.