The City of Forest City cemented its ongoing working relationship with Bear Creek Golf Course when the city council on May 1 unanimously approved a resolution to execute a golf course grant agreement.

Under the agreement, the city commits to partner with the Bear Creek Board for project work at the golf course by proving grant funding of $50,000 per year over the next 10 years as part of the city budget process. City Administrator Daisy Huffman said the matter would have to come before the city council for approval each year and that the agreement adds funding numbers rather than leaving the agreement open-ended. There has been a management agreement in place between the city and Bear Creek Golf Course since 2011.

“This is a continuation of that,” City Attorney Steve Bakke said.

“It will be decided on a year-to-year basis and that helps the city with what we have with bonding capacity and so on,” said Huffman, noting that other changes were minimal from the agreement that has been in place for the last 12 years.

In a public hearing that preceded the vote on the agreement, Huffman noted that no written comments had been received from the public and no oral comments were received during the hearing. Huffman said the public hearing was necessary due to the lease portion of the agreement.

Before voting on the agreement, council members heard from President Adam Jackson of Bear Creek Run Golf Club, who explained that the first use of funds would be for replacement of the irrigation system on the front nine holes. He informed the council that the golf course board made good progress in its long-term planning at its annual meeting and will have short and long-term strategic plans to share with the city in the next several months. Jackson said it will show where taxpayer money is being spent.

“You’re going to see a big look at this,” Lackore said. “It will look further down the road than what’s needed today. You will be seeing that long-term strategic plan to go with it.”

The council’s golf course board representative, Karl Wooldridge, reiterated that replacing the 36-year-old irrigation system at the course is the first intent for Bear Creek. He called it a long-term maintenance need and liability of top priority to be addressed. Both Council Members Wooldridge and Marcia Tweeten thanked Jackson for the work that the current golf board has done.

The new agreement replaces the terms of the 2011 agreement in its entirety. The approved resolution cites the recreational opportunities and attraction and retention of employers and employees within the city that the golf course provides. It also notes that Iowa Code Chapter 15A authorizes cities to make grants for economic development to further the objectives of an urban renewal project.

The council also approved a $45,195 price quote from LaHarv Construction to replace the bridge near the 11th hole at Bear Creek Golf Course. Two bids were received for the project with LaHarv Construction being the low bidder.

“This will be a steel culvert that will be going in there,” said Mayor Ron Holland.

The council also reviewed a number of electric department matters. Council members heard from Blair Metzger of DGR provided an update on electric capital projects and finances. It was noted that first phase of the system study and capital improvements plan is nearly complete while the second phase is ready to begin. The council approved proceeding with an option for rate adjustments, which would to keep base rates unchanged and extend the existing electric surcharge for all of fiscal year 2024, but at a reduced rate of $0.005 per kilowatt hour.

“I think the right way to go about it is a temporary surcharge,” Electric Superintendent Duane Kuhn said. “Things have settled down. The last three months have been really good.”

“People are kind of used to that surcharge,” said Mayor Ron Holland, who recommended rechecking on it often.

The council also approved a $28,955 bid from Advanced Environmental for asbestos removal at the city light plant.

Electric Superintendent Kuhn said that whole matter stemmed from an Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities class on asbestos and the fact that the Forest City Light Plant had not previously been tested since the 1980s.

“We have what we call the number two engine, a Worthington, inside the door,” Kuhn said. “It has some exhaust that’s losing asbestos. We don’t know what it’s doing air-quality wise.”

The department also received a $42,500 bid from Earth Services & Abatement, which included $3,250 for air testing. Kuhn said that after the Advanced Environmental work is completed, required air quality testing will need to be completed. The council approved a $3,350 for an after-project air quality test to be completed by Terracon. Kuhn noted the lower cost of utilizing the two separate companies.

During his staff report, Kuhn noted that Wheeler World had completed its cleanup work on the light plant’s eight-cylinder generator. He said that a lacquer finish application was not good enough, so just over $2,300 extra was spent to put a two-part epoxy finish on it.

Kuhn also noted that the electric department is continuing to work on an issue with its 12-cylinder, number two engine, which has not been reaching full power when in use, and said new roof installation at the light plant is finished.

In other business, the council set a May 15 public hearing date on the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget amendment.