Forest City celebrates its electric department during Public Power Week

The Forest City Electric Department celebrated Public Power Week on Oct. 2-8. It is one of more than 2,000 community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“This year, we are focusing on educating the next generation of Forest City Electric Department customers on the benefits of public power,” Electric Department Manager Duane Kuhn said. “We are so proud to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable power to the Forest City Community. We hope that young people in our community and their families acknowledge this vital service and maybe even look to the utility as a good place to work down the road.”

The Forest City Electric Department currently has nine employees, a 20-megawatt power plant and two substations that continue to serve its 1,760 residential customers, 390 commercial customers, and an industrial customer.

City Administrator Daisy Huffman said the hard work and dedication of all the city’s electric department employees was recognized during Public Power Week.

“Since we operate right here in Forest city and serve our friends and neighbors, we care a great deal about things like customer service, helping folks save energy and money, and keeping the community safe,” Kuhn said. “We are proud of the work we do in these areas.”