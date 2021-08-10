Forest City celebrates grand opening of vet clinic facility on its south side

“It’s the clinic’s cat for now,” Schutter said. “We’ll see what the boss says.”

Don and Verlene Hanson of Fertile carried their pets, and clinic patients, Dotsons Olive and Emma, throughout their tour of the building. Many other clinic regulars did the same.

“What’s going on here is a testament to Doctors Gene and Ceara and their commitment to offer quality animal care to this community,” said Dan Grooms, ISU Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, of which both Fjeld and Mullins are graduates. “This will be attractive and will serve Forest City well for future generations. The city has helped and shows it know how important veterinarians are, especially with a shortage of them in rural areas. Kudos to both of these veterinarians and the community.”

The new clinic has five examination rooms, a much larger surgery room, and a comfort room for terminal animals with a separate exit on the east side of the building to respect the privacy of grieving families. The prior clinic building had two examination rooms. An acoustical suspended ceiling throughout the building and sound-deadened exam rooms lessen noise.