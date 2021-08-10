Forest City celebrates grand opening of vet clinic facility on its south side

The big day of public celebration for the relocated Forest City Veterinary Clinic finally arrived on Aug. 7.
Hundreds of people, many customers bringing their pets, toured the new 6,300 square-foot clinic building to participate in a grand opening.
“Especially, thank you to Forest City Economic Development for helping us get this land and realize a dream,” said longtime local veterinarian Gene Fjeld.
The two-acre plot of land for $1, plus three-year tax abatement, obtained through the City of Forest City proved to be a game-changing offer. Beth Bilyeu of Forest City Economic Development oversaw planning and arrangements for the vet clinic grand opening.
Fjeld also thanked Holland Contracting/building director Greg Flugum for new building construction, TSB/NSB Bank for financing, Ben Grothe for concrete work that includes the front entry floor, WCTA for phone systems, Young Heating and Cooling for indoor climate control, staff/friends/family for helping with the move, and Leland Woodworks for a specially crafted front desk that spans 17 feet. It is where multiple vet staffers can now greet customers in the front lobby and waiting area, which is filled with windows and south-side natural daylight.
“The front desk is awesome and it’s beautiful along with all the other cabinets in there,” Fjeld said. “This was an amazing undertaking and still is. We’re not done yet. There is still lots to be done.”
Fjeld’s daughter and veterinarian clinic partner, Ceara Mullins, said finally getting settled into the new location is “so exciting” and thanked her husband, Ryan Mullins, who she said has been helping with everything during the course of the move. Fjeld’s other daughter, Caitlin Fjeld, and her boyfriend, Steve Dearden, greeted visitors at the front desk during the three-hour visitation.
“I’ve been helping move in with everything going on here,” she said. “I’m part of the family, so I have to help.”
Vet technician Jolie Davis, who has been with clinic since 2019, showed visitors one of so many new features at the new location – an oxygen kennel. She said that a glass encasement and equipment can now be installed to kennel cages to closely monitor oxygen and carbon dioxide levels of animal patients. New ultrasound machine and surgery tables, multiple treatment tables, a dental table, and the latest equipment is included for surgical procedures.
Other clinic staff and visitors huddled around the clinic’s 8-month-old resident kitten, Nerem. Third-year summer intern Krista Schutter, who will attend veterinary school at Iowa State University this fall, said she and some other staffers are advocating for the clinic to keep Nerem as a community cat.
“It’s the clinic’s cat for now,” Schutter said. “We’ll see what the boss says.”
Don and Verlene Hanson of Fertile carried their pets, and clinic patients, Dotsons Olive and Emma, throughout their tour of the building. Many other clinic regulars did the same.
“What’s going on here is a testament to Doctors Gene and Ceara and their commitment to offer quality animal care to this community,” said Dan Grooms, ISU Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, of which both Fjeld and Mullins are graduates. “This will be attractive and will serve Forest City well for future generations. The city has helped and shows it know how important veterinarians are, especially with a shortage of them in rural areas. Kudos to both of these veterinarians and the community.”
The new clinic has five examination rooms, a much larger surgery room, and a comfort room for terminal animals with a separate exit on the east side of the building to respect the privacy of grieving families. The prior clinic building had two examination rooms. An acoustical suspended ceiling throughout the building and sound-deadened exam rooms lessen noise.
“This is quite an impressive, state-of-the-art facility of more than 6,000 square feet that’s going to be here for many years and maybe even get bigger,” Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter said. “Forest City has a history of forming lots of partnerships. We’re all partners in this. We’re looking to the future. What a great job everyone did in putting this together during COVID.”
In public remarks, Grooms said he is “so proud” that two of his ISU veterinary medicine alumni, who now have means to provide even more high-quality animal care to this region of Iowa. He also noted that vet clinic intern Schutter is next in line to go through the veterinary medicine education program at ISU. She starts this fall with plans to be part of the Class of 2025.
Available only for emergencies on Aug. 5-9 to complete more moving priorities, the Forest City Veterinary Clinic reopened to the public at the new 524 Nerem Drive location on Forest City’s south side on Aug. 10.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.