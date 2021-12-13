Forest City celebrates Dec. 11 traditional Christmas in downtown district

Forest City successfully transitioned back to a full-fledged traditional Christmas celebration on Dec. 11 after an innovative, but more limited Christmas cruise car and parade last year due to COVID-19.

“This year, we went back to the Forest City Christmas that people here have been used to in the past,” said Forest City Chamber of Commerce executive director Norma Hertzer. She cited a free holiday movie with Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting kids in the Forest Theatre lobby afterwards, Santa’s warming house at Ay Jalisco Mexican restaurant with free chili and hot chocolate for all, turkey bowling on Clark Street, Holiday cookie decorating and kids crafts, and horse-drawn wagon rides through downtown.

Hertzer said that local Boy Scouts, who oversaw turkey bowling, handed out 70 Chamber-provided giveaway prizes quickly. She said the same thing happened with a cookie decorating contest in the downstairs at Hometown Creations where a number of holiday crafts for kids were held.

“They used them all up right away,” Hertzer said. “We didn’t expect quite so many people, but that is good.”

The top three place winners in the second annual storefront decorating contest were Forest City Chamber member and champion Print Transformations of Cedar Falls (which decorated the former Summit building), runner-up Missal Insurance and Realty, and third-place winner Edward Jones (financial advisor Amy Frakes Ryan.

“Last year was the first year for window decorating, which we continued because it was so successful last year,” Hertzer said. “During the COVID year, we felt we needed something like this to bring joy to people. It turned out to be a good idea. We arranged for some people to use other storefront space. It was great to see something so vibrant on the corner of the old Summit building. The warm look of Missal Insurance was popular as well. Craig’s Auto Body also was mentioned multiple times for being so creative.”

Hertzer said the auto body shop’s window display showed wheel parts decorated with holiday lights and that about 15 businesses participated in the second-year contest. She had two Chamber members and about four-randomly selected event attendees who worked as judges for the window decorating.

The turkey bowling did not award place winners, but was well-participated on a coned-off main street that saw sidewalks well trafficked and stores open.

“We’re doing this for the Boy Scouts,” Michael McCloskey of Forest City said. “We get service hours and this helps us for our summer camps and other activities too.”

He was helping Ethan Dyslin and Gabe Ramirez of Forest City to reset pins while providing direction to the youth bowlers. One of those bowlers was 9-year-old Nyal Monson of Clear Lake, who said he “came with Grandma Val Monson” and “it’s so much fun. Grandma Val is Forest City’s deputy clerk.

Keith Kyle of Buffalo Center was helping horse-drawn wagon driver and Thompson native Eugene Thompson of Kiester, Minnesota, to gear up two large black Percherons for rides. He said that Thompson worked with Carroll Carson at least nine years ago to start providing the rides at the Forest City Christmas event and has done so ever since. One of the horses is 18 years old and a longtime veteran of Forest City Christmases. Kyle said the horses can easily live into their 20s with proper care and good health.

In the basement of Hometown Creations, which is soon to become extra retail space for the 2022 merger of Michelle Schluter’s two businesses to form Rejuvenate in February of next year. Her other business, housed in the back of the store’s main level, has been Body & Skin Rejuvenation. It has existed for about six years and at other locations prior. Hometown creations opened under new ownership in February 2021.

“We helped with these kids’ activities two years ago for Christmas in the old Hansen (Hardware) building and had the space this year,” Schluter said of the crafts and cookie decorating in the basement. “It was kind of a workspace before, but we’re growing and expanding. We will start using it for more product space after the new year.”

Jamie Burkholder was assisting parents and children with holiday cookie decorating when they were frosting and adding sprinkles to their sugar cookies on the basement level. Autumn Petersen of the Forest City Chamber, clad in a Christmas hat and string of holiday lights, was taking some photos and seeing how well the events were proceeding. She said that Hertzer helped arrange to use the downstairs level of Hometown Creations with Schluter, noting how well it worked for the activities on a cold winter day.

Salvation Army bell ringers Dan Davis and Jamie Kite greeted guests on Clark Street in front of the Quilted Forest. Their rosy cheeks indicated that they were spending most of the afternoon bringing holiday cheer and seeking donations.

“Our local extension for the Forest City and Winnebago County Salvation Army does this from Black Friday to Christmas Eve,” Davis said. “We have bell ringers at Hy-Vee and Dollar General and we are doing it at David’s Foods in Lake Mills for the first time this year.”

Davis said the Forest City and Winnebago County Salvation Army Service Extension is affiliated with the national and international Salvation Army organization, but helps locals in need.

“Everything we raise stays right here in the local area, with local people,” Davis said. “We’ve had cases where we assist people in Lake Mills, so we started going there too.”

The weather cleared after a six-inch snowfall the night before this year’s Forest City Christmas event, which Hertzer said was alright and added a holiday feel. Christmas arrived early.

“It was cold, but it wasn’t windy and the sun was out,” Hertzer said. “The weather was beautiful.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

