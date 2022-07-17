Forest City celebrated fire department's 125-year history on July 16

Hundreds of fire fighters and community members from near and far made their way to the Forest City Emergency Services Center on July 16 to celebrate 125 years of the Forest City Fire Department.

That span of time represents at least three generations of dedicated service to the local community. Nobody in Forest City embodies that rich history more than the Schnebly family, although many others are not far behind.

Russell Schnebly served from 1958 to 1988, and son Rick Schnebly from 1988-2013 on the Forest City Fire Department. Rick’s son, Jared Schnebly, began his service in 2007 and another of Russell’s grandsons, Ricky Folkerts, has served the department for six years. Combined with the family’s longtime service station business and service to the community, it led to Russell and wife Ilene being asked to “Grand Marshall” the same-day Puckerbrush Parade.

With Ilene battling cancer, Russ sat in the front passenger seat, enjoying the moment, while his son Rick Schnebly drove a red convertible in the parade. Their daughters, Rhonda Eser and Renae Hines, rode in the back of the car.

“Grandpa is pretty proud of his Grand Marshall honor,” said Aubrey Schnebly. “It’s pretty cool to see how proud they all are of their department and how times have change from grandpa to dad in three generations.”

Aubrey is Jared’s daughter, Rick’s granddaughter, and actually Russ’s great granddaughter, but she calls him “grandpa.”

Russ Schnebly said he had really been looking forward to seeing the filmed interviews with all the returning fire fighters.

“The thing I’ve missed the most about the fire department is all the family get-togethers, even Christmas,” Schnebly said. “It’s really like one big family.”

Tom Nolton of the Forest City Firefighters Association noted that Russ Schnebly is also the oldest living former fire fighter from the department. The nonprofit arm of the local department, which sponsored and organized Saturday’s party was in honor of each of them, with all living members and the public invited.

“A lot of the history, they have in their heads,” Nolton said. “If we don’t tap into it, it’s going to be gone.”

That’s why the association conducted interviews with many of the former department members in advance of the event. A continuous loop of those interviews ran on a large television screen inside the fire hall.

One of the fire fighters featured in the taped interviews is Mark Johnson. He served in nearly every capacity in the department over 35 years, including the last 15 as fire chief before retiring in April 2021.

“It was fun,” said Johnson of his interview. “They had a fairly large number of retirees sit in for the interviews. A lot of them are still local and they had good participation.”

Their classic 1922 Waterous fire pumper, Betsy, was recognized for 100 years at the anniversary event. Johnson acknowledged having had as much experience with Betsy as anyone in the department in recent history.

“It had been about 50 years since it had pumped water,” Johnson said. “It’s probably been about 15 years ago now, but one winter I removed the pump, tore it all apart, and figured out how it worked. Fixing it involved machining work of Thomas Machine in Mason City at the time, so we could make some more modern-type seals and bearings.”

Johnson also recalled when Betsy’s wood wheels were painted red, saying he stripped that paint from the wood and put a wood finish on them. Betsy also caught fire sometime in the mid-1990s.

“The engine was okay, but it burned the front end, took paint off the sheet metal and destroyed the electrical,” said Johnson, noting that Andy Sinnwell and Dana Andreason helped him with body work, painting, and rewiring.

They got all the lights working, which hadn’t always been the case.

“It was probably the best thing that ever happened to her, to catch on fire,” said Johnson of the resulting restoration work.

At the 125th anniversary celebration, Betsy pumped water for everyone to see. A 210-foot-long history wall containing news articles, photos, and information for the last 125 years was another popular highlight. It contained history dating back to a few years before the department was formed when the city had a hook and ladder company. Nolton credited being able to use https://forestcity.advantage-preservation.com was invaluable for the display information.

“We pulled all the old Summit files, the information at the fire hall, and retirees’ scrapbooks and pictures,” Nolton said. “It ended up being a lot of information from 1861 to present. To see all the old stuff is just amazing.”

Nolton said the department’s origins predate its official April 6, 1897, founding. That was when it went from a hook and ladder company to the town’s ladder department. He noted that an 1883 hook and ladder company bell that was located on the courthouse square is now displayed in the sign that sits in front of the emergency response center.

Nolton said that in 1903, Forest City’s new fire bell was signed for by A.J. Lackore. The 32-inch diameter bell weighing 618 pounds is known as the “Buckeye” from E.W. Vanduzen Co. of Cincinnati. It cost $183. The estimated worth of such bells today has risen to $20,000, he noted. This bell still remains in the courthouse tower today with an inscription stating “Forest City Fire Department Re-organized April 6th A.D. 1897.”

Banners were displayed to help everyone with names of every member of the fire department from 1897 to present, noting honorary members (10-plus years of service) and chiefs.

“It’s like a big family reunion,” said Nolton of holding the event in conjunction with Puckerbrush Days. “We have them included in everything from the parade to the history and helping wherever they can.”

Of pulling off such a big event, Johnson likened it to fire conventions that the department has hosted three times through the years. Nolton said the same.

It’s obviously a tremendous amount of work,” Johnson said. “It’s a fun deal and 125 years is a long time. It’s fun to see the younger guys taking over and appreciating the tradition, which is important to the fire service and Forest City.”

“A big part of it is the comradery between the new guys and the old guys,” Johnson said. “We don’t see each other often, so it’s fun to sit around tell stories. The community supports us so well. It’s fun to celebrate with the community and the members. We all appreciate what the association has done, is doing, and will continue to do.”

Dick Frank, who served the department from 1985-2004, and wife Shirl Frank, were among those watching the television interviews and feeling a sense of pride.

“It’s 125 years, so it’s certainly a big deal,” Dick Frank said. “It takes a lot of dedication and volunteerism to serve the community that many years. It’s a really rewarding feeling to serve the community, whether a fire call or the Jaws of Life.”

Frank recalled some calls that involved extracting accident victims as well as some bad fires.

“There are accidents, injuries, and sometimes fatalities,” he said. “In the time I was on the department, we had a couple of fire fatalities. It’s tough, but somebody has to do those things. I don’t think I’d have made a very good ambulance person, but I think I made a pretty good fire fighter.”

Nolton called the big event “not cheap.” He voiced certainty that the 125th bash was bigger than the 100th.

“We started really getting ready for this at the beginning of the year, forming committees and a steering committee for ideas and setup,” Nolton said. “Everyone has a job to do and most have been to a convention (2017). When we started digging into the history, it just kind of snowballed.”

The association’s steering committee members included Nolton, Doug Gust, Chad Gerdes, Nate Nelson, Steve Lillquist, Brandon Schmidt, and Matt Schaumberg. A total of nine committees were formed, each one responsible for part of the event.

“We did a gun raffle a few years back and had that money sitting there,” Nolton said. “We might spend $10,000 total, maybe. It’s just to say thanks, celebrate, and get the word out about what the department is doing.”

Nolton rattled off the following Forest City Fire Department numbers:

27 chiefs since 1897.

27 charter members.

270 members from 1897-present.

99 honorary members of which 30 are still alive.

“I hope by hearing the interviews and history timeline, people will see just how much the fire department is a big part of the town history,” Nolton said. “There’s all the big fires, community activities, and how much they’ve saved the tax payers by all the fundraising they do. Then in return, they’re buying equipment for the city, starting back in the hook and ladder days.”