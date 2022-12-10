Forest City business, residents pack record number of soldier care boxes

Employees of Edward Jones’ Region 254 (northwest Iowa) on Dec. 3 its own record for boxes packed (256) with items from the home front. The “boodle boxes” will raise U.S. soldiers’ spirits while providing for their most basic needs.

Surpassing 260 boxes, employee volunteer Patrick Schoonhoven said more than 20 employees from the region, plus a handful of community members, were helping all morning to fill boxes with care items for the nation’s active military members. The boxes were going out quickly with the hope that all soldiers would receive the boxes before Christmas.

The Forest City UMC donated space in its church fellowship hall for the event. Local community members donating their time to help were retired school teacher Marla Betz as well as military veteran and Forest City Elementary School Principal Brad Jones.

“We’ve got more that was provided this year than we’ve had for some time,” Schoonhoven said. “It’s been a lot from this community, not just this community, but from all over northwest Iowa. We also have had good volunteers to pack them.”

The annual event began in 2012 with 56 boxes packed and has grown almost every year. It was again overseen by Mark Frakes of Edward Jones, another veteran who served in an Army ranger battalion. Frakes experienced soldiers' need of small, simple items during his deployment. That includes items that provide the physical and mental comforts of home. However, he most likes to provide useful things that can be overlooked or difficult to find in combat zones that lack many modern conveniences.

Items include hard candies, bar soaps, nearly every kind of personal care item, paperback reading materials, pens and pencils, tall flip-flops for use in sandy terrain, baby or body wipes, note cards, white socks, beef jerky, dried fruits, homemade cookies, small lotions, Ziploc bags, Q-tips, and personal letters from home.

“We get lots of letters and coloring done by school kids as well, which adds a personal touch,” Schoonhoven said. “That reminds them of home, especially from schools in their area, so we try to personalize the letters from the schools or communities in their home area.”

He noted that Edward Jones had received business and industry support “coming from all over” for this year’s drive to help American’s soldiers who are far away from home. He said he knows how much it means to them because his brother, Andrew Schoonhoven, is an Army vet that has described his longing for the things of home when he was serving.

“We get a lot of good feedback,” he said. “It’s nice to do our part and send these over to them. Our families do their part to guarantee their involvement. It shows we’re thinking about them during this season.”

Many of the Edward Jones employees working at the event expressed their gratitude for the many donations of money and physical items. Donations of money and miscellaneous items are accepted throughout the year. Anyone wishing to donate may bring items or monetary contributions to the Forest City Edward Jones branch, located at 209 N Clark Street.