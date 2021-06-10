 Skip to main content
Forest City budget amendment resolution adopted on June 7
FOREST CITY

Forest City budget amendment resolution adopted on June 7

On June 7, the Forest City council held a public hearing with no public comments received before adopting a resolution approving an amendment to its fiscal year 2021 budget.

The total budget amendment is listed as more than $3.3 million, but city administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman explained that a little more than $2 million is funds transfers.

“It is just a shuffling of money,” she said. “Nothing is going into or losing a bunch of money there.”

Expenditure amounts totaling $720,007 for public safety, $175,250 for public works, $259,400 for culture and recreation, including more than $220,400 for pool expenses, are also included.

