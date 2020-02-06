Forest City boys basketball
0 comments

Forest City boys basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a game that started slow, the Indians caught fire in the second and dominated in a 58-32 win over West Hancock on the road Friday night for their sixth straight win and 12th of the season against only six losses.

Forest City outscored West Hancock 25-6 in the second quarter for the difference in the game.

Junior Noah Miller had a team-high 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Forest City, while junior Brandon Leber and sophomore Carter Bruckhoff finished with 12 points each.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News