Forest City boys basketball

In a game that started slow, the Indians caught fire in the second and dominated in a 58-32 win over West Hancock on the road Friday night for their sixth straight win and 12th of the season against only six losses.
Forest City outscored West Hancock 25-6 in the second quarter for the difference in the game.
Junior Noah Miller had a team-high 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Forest City, while junior Brandon Leber and sophomore Carter Bruckhoff finished with 12 points each.