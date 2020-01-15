Forest City boys basketball trounces Eagle Grove

Forest City 62, Eagle Grove 18
The Indians made quick work of Eagle Grove, jumping out to a 26-12 halftime lead and never looking back to improve to 8-6.
On a night when 11 Forest City players scored, sophomore Andrew Snyder had a team-high 14 points, while junior Noah Miller and senior Riley Helgesen finished with 10 points each. Helgesen also had a team-high six rebounds.
Forest City hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.
Forest City 54, Clear Lake 52
Noah Miller scored a game-high 27 points on Saturday as the Forest City boys basketball team edged Clear Lake 54-52 on Saturday at Clear Lake.
Miller hit 50 percent of his shots (9 of 18), including six 3-pointers (6 of 11) to pace the Indians, who improved to 7-6. The junior also finished with a team-high five rebounds.
Sophomore Carter Bruckhoff also scored in double figures for Forest City, finishing with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
As a team, the Indians shot 40 percent from the floor (16 of 40) and were 11 of 24 (46 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.
Junior Andrew Formanek paced Clear Lake (7-2) with 19 points on 9 of 11 shooting and a game-high 14 rebounds, while senior Kody Kearns had 14 points and led the Lions with five assists.
The Lions shot 45 percent from the floor, but could only connect on 2 of 15 shots (13 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.