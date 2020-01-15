Forest City boys basketball trounces Eagle Grove
0 comments

Forest City boys basketball trounces Eagle Grove

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Forest City boys basketball vs North Union

Forest City's Noah Miller attempts a shot against multiple North Union defenders in a game earlier this season.

 Zach Raulie Special to the Summit-Tribune

Forest City 62, Eagle Grove 18 

The Indians made quick work of Eagle Grove, jumping out to a 26-12 halftime lead and never looking back to improve to 8-6.

On a night when 11 Forest City players scored, sophomore Andrew Snyder had a team-high 14 points, while junior Noah Miller and senior Riley Helgesen finished with 10 points each. Helgesen also had a team-high six rebounds.

Forest City hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday. 

Forest City 54, Clear Lake 52

Noah Miller scored a game-high 27 points on Saturday as the Forest City boys basketball team edged Clear Lake 54-52 on Saturday at Clear Lake.

Miller hit 50 percent of his shots (9 of 18), including six 3-pointers (6 of 11) to pace the Indians, who improved to 7-6. The junior also finished with a team-high five rebounds.

Sophomore Carter Bruckhoff also scored in double figures for Forest City, finishing with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

As a team, the Indians shot 40 percent from the floor (16 of 40) and were 11 of 24 (46 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.

Junior Andrew Formanek paced Clear Lake (7-2) with 19 points on 9 of 11 shooting and a game-high 14 rebounds, while senior Kody Kearns had 14 points and led the Lions with five assists.

The Lions shot 45 percent from the floor, but could only connect on 2 of 15 shots (13 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News