Forest City boys basketball trounces Eagle Grove

Forest City 62, Eagle Grove 18

The Indians made quick work of Eagle Grove, jumping out to a 26-12 halftime lead and never looking back to improve to 8-6.

On a night when 11 Forest City players scored, sophomore Andrew Snyder had a team-high 14 points, while junior Noah Miller and senior Riley Helgesen finished with 10 points each. Helgesen also had a team-high six rebounds.

Forest City hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.

Forest City 54, Clear Lake 52

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Noah Miller scored a game-high 27 points on Saturday as the Forest City boys basketball team edged Clear Lake 54-52 on Saturday at Clear Lake.

Miller hit 50 percent of his shots (9 of 18), including six 3-pointers (6 of 11) to pace the Indians, who improved to 7-6. The junior also finished with a team-high five rebounds.

Sophomore Carter Bruckhoff also scored in double figures for Forest City, finishing with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

As a team, the Indians shot 40 percent from the floor (16 of 40) and were 11 of 24 (46 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.