Forest City boys basketball storms back, earns road victory over GHV

Things were looking grim after 16 minutes of play for the Forest City boys basketball team in its game at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) on Thursday night.
At the half, the Indians trailed by 11 points, their leading scorer on the season, Noah Miller, hadn't made a bucket and it seemed there was a lid on the hoop for the whole team. Not much was going right.
Head coach Dan Rosacker had just about seen enough.
"I really challenged the kids at halftime. They're a better team than what they were showing," Rosacker said. "They needed to play better as a team."
The Indians took their coaches advice to heart and played a much better second half, coming back from a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter to steal a 39-36 Top of Iowa West victory away from the home Cardinals.
After going into halftime with no points on the stat sheet, senior guard Noah Miller had 12 second half points to lead his team. He also had a steal that led to a layup late in the game to put the Indians up by three points, and knocked down two free throws to seal the victory for the visitors.
"At halftime coach got on us," Miller said. "We responded, made a couple shots, played with our hearts and finished the game."
The Cardinals led, 6-2, after one quarter of play and extended their lead to 19-8 at the half. Early in the third quarter, GHV took its largest lead, 24-10.
But a combination of strong defense by the Indians and tough shooting on offense for the Cardinals allowed for Forest City to get back into the game and take its first lead with just over three minutes remaining in the game.
The two teams traded blows late in the game, but the Cardinals couldn't hang on to earn the win.
"Both sides, if you tense up a little bit, it really makes that basketball hard to go in the hoop," GHV head coach Jake Young said. "Both sides had issues shooting, obviously it was a defensive struggle. You've got to learn to win different ways and credit to them, they made the right plays at the big moments."
Miller led the Indians with 12 points, while junior Andrew Snyder posted 10 points. Senior Drew Britson led the Cardinals with 12 points.
With the win, Forest City improves to 8-6 on the year. GHV is now 11-3.
