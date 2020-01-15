Forest City boys basketball edges GHV

Forest City 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47
After taking a four-point lead after three quarters, the Indians had to stave off the Cardinals the rest of the way for a 48-47 win Tuesday night at home.
Forest City improved to 9-6 with the win, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura fell to 5-7.
Junior Brandon Leber paced the Indians with a game-high 19 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line. Junior Noah Miller was the only other Indians player to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
For the Cardinals, junior Hayden Hutcheson had a team-high 12 points, connecting on 5 of 8 shots. He also had a team-high 10 rebounds. Junior Kevin Meyers also scored in double figures with 10 points.
Forest City 62, Eagle Grove 18
The Indians made quick work of Eagle Grove, jumping out to a 26-12 halftime lead and never looking back to improve to 8-6.
On a night when 11 Forest City players scored, sophomore Andrew Snyder had a team-high 14 points, while junior Noah Miller and senior Riley Helgesen finished with 10 points each. Helgesen also had a team-high six rebounds.
Forest City hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.
Forest City 54, Clear Lake 52
Noah Miller scored a game-high 27 points on Saturday as the Forest City boys basketball team edged Clear Lake 54-52 on Saturday at Clear Lake.
Miller hit 50 percent of his shots (9 of 18), including six 3-pointers (6 of 11) to pace the Indians, who improved to 7-6. The junior also finished with a team-high five rebounds.
Sophomore Carter Bruckhoff also scored in double figures for Forest City, finishing with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
As a team, the Indians shot 40 percent from the floor (16 of 40) and were 11 of 24 (46 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.
Junior Andrew Formanek paced Clear Lake (7-2) with 19 points on 9 of 11 shooting and a game-high 14 rebounds, while senior Kody Kearns had 14 points and led the Lions with five assists.
The Lions shot 45 percent from the floor, but could only connect on 2 of 15 shots (13 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.