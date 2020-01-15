Forest City boys basketball edges GHV

Forest City 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47

After taking a four-point lead after three quarters, the Indians had to stave off the Cardinals the rest of the way for a 48-47 win Tuesday night at home.

Forest City improved to 9-6 with the win, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura fell to 5-7.

Junior Brandon Leber paced the Indians with a game-high 19 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line. Junior Noah Miller was the only other Indians player to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

For the Cardinals, junior Hayden Hutcheson had a team-high 12 points, connecting on 5 of 8 shots. He also had a team-high 10 rebounds. Junior Kevin Meyers also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Forest City 62, Eagle Grove 18

The Indians made quick work of Eagle Grove, jumping out to a 26-12 halftime lead and never looking back to improve to 8-6.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On a night when 11 Forest City players scored, sophomore Andrew Snyder had a team-high 14 points, while junior Noah Miller and senior Riley Helgesen finished with 10 points each. Helgesen also had a team-high six rebounds.