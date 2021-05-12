Forest City Board of Education honored at May 10 meeting

With the end of the 2020-21 school year nearing quickly, the Forest City Community School district honored its Board of Education on May 10.
Awards recognizing their service were presented to the individual board members during School Board Recognition Month.
The current school board members honored are Dave Bartlett, Keila Buffington, Eric Kingland, Gary Ludwig, Pat Hobbs, Kim Severson, and Cindy Carter. These seven board members volunteer their time and efforts to serve on the board. They have a combined 100 years of service to the Forest City school district.
“Thank you so much for your work, your dedication to the schools, and everything you do,” said board secretary Sara Meinders as the awards were presented.
Meinders confirmed that in addition to regular school board meetings, held on the second Monday of each month, eight special meetings were held during the height of the pandemic.
“For your leadership and participation in board meetings, once a week for a period of time, particularly the work you’ve done to guide us through this pandemic, I just want to thank you for that,” said superintendent Darwin Lehmann.
In other business:
• Meinders announced that $18,919 in FEMA grant funds have been paid to the district for its COVID-19 emergency response activities. She also confirmed that an additional $6,306 will be received for a total of $25,225. This is for one completed project with the reimbursed expenditures having occurred between March 16 and Sept. 14, 2020.
The grant application was submitted in January for emergency response activities, including cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms, installation of partitions in office spaces and kitchens, and the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment and sanitizers for use by staff and students in the school buildings.
• The board unanimously approved continuing annual participation in an Area Education Agency cooperative purchasing agreement. The district has long participated in the program to secure best prices for food, small wares, and ware wash purchases.
• Forest City Middle School principal Zach Dillavou was unanimously approved as school equity coordinator. This appointment stems from a random equity audit by the department of education.
Dillavou will be responsible for ensuring means for students to be treated fairly and equitably in class offerings, activities, advanced learning opportunities, and programs outside of core curriculum areas such as agricultural programs. In this capacity, Dillavou will also work to help ensure equal employment and inclusive student opportunities for all.
• High school principal Ken Baker announced study hall changes with plans to have larger freshman/sophomore as well as junior/senior study halls. He said English and mathematics teams will be available to study hall students.
Baker said prior study hall structure offered more of an individual student-teacher approach and that a more structured team approach could have positive impacts on student learning.
• In his administrative report, middle school principal Dillavou said that about 35 to 40 students would be participating in summer school, starting June 1 and running for 14 days. He said summer school provides a good transition for incoming students.
