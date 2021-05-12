Forest City Board of Education honored at May 10 meeting

With the end of the 2020-21 school year nearing quickly, the Forest City Community School district honored its Board of Education on May 10.

Awards recognizing their service were presented to the individual board members during School Board Recognition Month.

The current school board members honored are Dave Bartlett, Keila Buffington, Eric Kingland, Gary Ludwig, Pat Hobbs, Kim Severson, and Cindy Carter. These seven board members volunteer their time and efforts to serve on the board. They have a combined 100 years of service to the Forest City school district.

“Thank you so much for your work, your dedication to the schools, and everything you do,” said board secretary Sara Meinders as the awards were presented.

Meinders confirmed that in addition to regular school board meetings, held on the second Monday of each month, eight special meetings were held during the height of the pandemic.

“For your leadership and participation in board meetings, once a week for a period of time, particularly the work you’ve done to guide us through this pandemic, I just want to thank you for that,” said superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

In other business: