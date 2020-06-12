Forest City baseball ready to compete for championships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On paper to some, the Forest City baseball team looks like it might be in for a rebuilding year.

The Indians lost multiple senior starters from a team that went 18-10 overall and a solid 14-3 in the Top of Iowa Conference a season ago.

Don’t tell that to head coach Jeff Jerome though.

“When you go down the list, we’ve got a lot of guys that maybe didn’t play in all the games last year, but they’ve been out there before,” Jerome said.

A season ago, Forest City finished third in the conference, but lost to Osage in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The squad is hoping to make a much deeper run in the tournament and challenge for a conference title.

“Our goals every single year is we want to compete for any type of championship there is, whether that’s a conference championship or district championship,” Jerome said. “I have no doubt in my mind that we’re going to be a very competitive team by the end of the year.”

To get there, Jerome and his guys will have a tall task ahead of them. Defending state champion Newman Catholic sits atop the conference, along with other top-tier teams.