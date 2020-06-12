You are the owner of this article.
Forest City baseball ready to compete for championships
Forest City baseball ready to compete for championships

On paper to some, the Forest City baseball team looks like it might be in for a rebuilding year.

The Indians lost multiple senior starters from a team that went 18-10 overall and a solid 14-3 in the Top of Iowa Conference a season ago.

Don’t tell that to head coach Jeff Jerome though.

“When you go down the list, we’ve got a lot of guys that maybe didn’t play in all the games last year, but they’ve been out there before,” Jerome said.

A season ago, Forest City finished third in the conference, but lost to Osage in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The squad is hoping to make a much deeper run in the tournament and challenge for a conference title.

“Our goals every single year is we want to compete for any type of championship there is, whether that’s a conference championship or district championship,” Jerome said. “I have no doubt in my mind that we’re going to be a very competitive team by the end of the year.”

To get there, Jerome and his guys will have a tall task ahead of them. Defending state champion Newman Catholic sits atop the conference, along with other top-tier teams.

Forest City baseball practice June 11 - 2

A Forest City baseball pitcher practices on Thursday, June 11.

“I know a lot of the competition that we’re going to be playing this year, both conference and non-conference, we’re going to have a lot of good games,” Jerome said. “If I’m just looking at the conference games, there’s a lot of schools that have a lot of kids coming back.”

With COVID-19 regulations in place, the Indians will compete in just 15 games before district playoffs begin. Jerome says his staff has gotten in good evaluations in a short time, but he knows that a 15-game season will present challenges.

“The big thing that we’ve been talking about is with the short season, it’s important that we go out there and we’re ready to play game one,” Jerome said. “Slumps are going to be a season killer for a kid, because if you start off really slow, you don’t have the additional games to bounce back like we’ve had in the past.”

Expected to lead the team is a couple of starters from a season ago. Senior Austin Gerdes hit .276 and will play at first base and help on the mound. He says he’s excited to finally be back on the diamond.

Forest City baseball practice June 11 - 3

A Forest City baseball player fields the ball at a practice on Thursday, June 11.

“I’ve been ready for two months,” Gerdes said. “It’s been going smooth. We’ve been having a lot of team-bonding. We’re growing together, not individually.”

Sophomore Reese Moore is also in his third season in a starting role for the Indians. He batted .244 and is expected to be used in multiple spots.

“He’s a pretty nice player. Special is a pretty big word, but he’s pretty good,” Jerome said.

Gerdes and Moore will also be relied on heavily on the mound. Jerome says some new faces will also be thrown in the mix.

“At the varsity level, we have four or five other guys that are younger that are going to be able to step in and do a nice job, throw strikes and compete for us on the mound,” Jerome said.

Jerome also mentioned senior Derek Froendt, juniors Noah Miller and Brock Moore, sophomore Truman Knudtson and freshman Kellen Moore as players who are expected to contribute in bigger roles for the team.

“I’m excited with where we’re at,” Jerome said. “We’ve got a nice group of older kids and a really positive younger group, both in our underneath program and JV and varsity that will be playing a ton these next three to four weeks here.”

Forest City begins the season on Tuesday at home against Estherville Lincoln Central.

“Let’s play ball,” Gerdes said.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

