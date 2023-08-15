A rainy day didn’t stop hundreds of local community members from helping fellow human beings in desperate need on Aug. 13. They joined Thompson native and overseas missionary of more than five decades, Tom Eggum, and his family and friends with Hope 4 Kids International to fund life-sustaining, disease-preventing clean water for villagers in Okolimong Village, Uganda.

The daylong celebration of love and empowerment, Walk 4 Water Forest City, started with fellowship at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Eggum as a special guest. It is just one of many area churches, organizations, and businesses that joined the local humanitarian aid effort. Some other area churches participating included the Lutheran Church of Hope, Forest City United Methodist Church, Britt Free Church, and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Eggum credited Jesus Christ for facilitating 50 years of assistance to poverty stricken, destitute individuals throughout the world.

“The scriptures say, what you do to the least of these, you do unto me,” Eggum said. “It’s not negotiable. My board knows it. You need to raise the name of Jesus. I hope that comes through.”

He humbly said he is just one of the many greatly flawed people God has called throughout history to help bring blessing to others.

“It all started here,” Eggum said. “We started this organization that became Tom Eggum Christian Communications and then it became Hope 4 Kids in 1997.”

The Thompson High School graduate noted that his parents came to know Jesus at First Baptist Church in Forest City. He said he was an unlikely leader of missions at a young age, prior to seeing a group of young gospel singers that rehearsed in Thompson. Eggum later wound up attending Bible College in Los Angeles, during the Jesus Movement of the 1960s. Of his nonprofit’s 50th anniversary, Eggum said he didn’t want it to be about him or his organization.

“I wanted to come back and thank the people that prayed for us, that launched us, that supported us… This is the place I had to come to and say ‘thank you’ to everyone. It’s because of you - the heroes that make this work.”

Some rainy weather throughout the day proved to be no deterrent to those walking to the Pilot Knob observatory tower and back to the loop shelter (about two miles). It represented how far, on average, villagers receiving wells, journey in dangerous conditions for unclean water, but without about 40 pounds of water weight on the return trip.

The Ugandan National Anthem was played prior to the walk. Participants signed a large Walk 4 Water Forest City sign. Kids and adults played bag toss and other games. Many brought their pets to join the scenic walk.

“Let’s give this committee a hand,” said Eggum as the sun shone through the clouds. “This turned out to be perfect for walking. We’ve experienced God’s hand of grace again.”

Eggum told everyone how providing a clean-water well literally saves lives immediately.

“Before, it’s awful,” he said. “They’re drinking poison. This is an urgent thing, so thank you for being a part of this.”

“Now, that we’ve drilled a bore hole in their village, the girls can go to get water in the morning and then go to school,” continued Eggum, noting that the average cost of a deep water well is about $10,500.

Eggum said that in Uganda, he is aware of 150-plus fake drilling companies that steal money intended to help some of the world’s poorest people.

“I’ve seen some of those fake wells,” said Eggum of 20-plus years in Uganda.

He said that his organization currently works with three drilling companies and keeps a close eye on them to ensure everything is completed correctly. He noted that none of their wells have been closed, to date, after many years of drilling them.

“They’re functioning, replacing galvanized with stainless steel, so it’s going to be there,” Eggum said. “Deaths and sickness are way down!”

Eggum, 72, has a ranch in Oklahoma. The cancer survivor of 11 years ago acknowledged fatigue at times after so many years, but noted seeing an awakening in the next generation of young individuals that is empowering. So, for as long as he is able, he wants to continue to do his part to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

“I want to encourage young people to go on a mission,” he said. “Not necessarily with us, but take the kids and grandkids and let them see living in extreme poverty.” He noted it should make them want to make a difference and do something to help.

Eggum hammered the health and life-saving benefits of drilling the deep clean-water wells in third world countries. His organization has now drilled 1,028 such wells in Africa over 21 years. It was there he first saw a level of excitement and gratitude he’d not seen before. He cited little kids there, despite debilitating health conditions, dancing and celebrating the arrival of missions groups. It led him and his sister, Hope 4 Women Director Rachel Eggum-Cinader, to co-author the book “God, Why Don’t You Hear Their Prayer?” It also led his organization to a long-term commitment in Africa after serving needs of especially youth across many parts of the world including Chile, Peru, Mexico, Romania, Bulgaria, and Eastern Europe and Russia after the fall of communism.

Seventeen years ago, Hope 4 Kids facilitated the construction of a hospital in Uganda. As part of that, a clean-water well was dug. Eggum recalled that at the hospital’s dedication, the Uganda Minister of Health said drilling more wells would greatly reduce the overflow number of patients in the hospital. That was the moment a new Water 4 Kids commitment was born. Conservative estimates are that tens of thousands of youth worldwide have been helped, according to Eggum.

“We call this triage,” Eggum said. “52% of the kids were dying before their fifth birthday, many because of water-borne diseases. If we could drill a well, we could fix a lot of that.”

Eggum said the youth focus is on education and means of supporting that, so individuals can be self-sufficient.

“We don’t believe in handouts,” he said. “Handouts make people dependent, but we do handups. We lift up a child living in extreme poverty and we make sure they are lifted up in education and sponsor those kids as far as they want to go in education.”

It has resulted in the graduations of doctors, attorneys, pastors, business entrepreneurs, and leaders in practically every imaginable field, making positive contributions to society from the unlikeliest of origins. Eggum called it “absolutely amazing.”

“Once communism fell in Eastern Europe, we began to go in and saw orphanages in poor condition,” Eggum said. “We began buying shoes, medicines, fixing up orphanages, and doing whatever we could.”

Young people there were free to go to church for the first time.

“There was this hunger among the youth, so we began to hold youth leadership conferences in Romania, Bulgaria, and Russia for five years,” Eggum continued. “There were 3,000 young leaders at the last two. Now, when we go back, they are the leaders of the church.”

The Hope 4 Kids team confirmed nine wells have been dug in African villages as a result of events held in Forest City from 2013-2020. That included projects of the Forest City Rotary and Interact Club in 2014, 2016, and 2020 as well as Walk 4 Water Forest City in 2013 (two wells), 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019. Six additional wells have been drilled by Forest City-area individuals over the years.

“I’m excited to be part of this,” Local Volunteer Coordinator Nate Forsberg said. “The community coming together to do this is a wonderful thing! There is a great tradition of doing this kind of work in this area. We hope to see it grow.”