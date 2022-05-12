Forest City Aquatic Center will open on May 30 with shortened hours

The Forest City Aquatic Center will open on May 30. This year's hours of operations will be 1- 6 p.m. on weekdays and weekends all summer.

Forest City Parks and Recreation Department officials announced that the shortened hours are due to fewer lifeguards being available this summer. They have also shortened “open swim” hours to accommodate the few lifeguards we have hired for this season.

The aquatic center will still have pool rentals, Parks and Rec pool parties, lap swims, and swim team. Persons may contact 641-585-4860 for more information.

