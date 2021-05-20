Forest City Aquatic Center reopens May 31, current leak concerns addressed

Forest City residents who love to dip their toes in the water got some long-awaited good news this week.
“We are very excited to once again open our doors on Memorial Day and look forward to some much needed pool fun,” said Forest City Parks and Recreation Director Sue Edmondson.
With a new $28,000 water heater working and a recently problematic pool now running and holding water, the decision was made to open.
Edmondson said it has been far from easy. Some leak concerns arose again when the pool was filled in preparation for a new season following no pool season in Forest City last year. It left some asking if the Forest City Aquatic Center will continue to be a money drain for the city.
Those concerns were voiced by city officials and council members at the May 17 Forest City Council meeting as the Forest City Parks and Recreation staff worked to ensure the pool was adequately holding water before reopening it to the public.
The aquatic center was closed last season due to mechanical issues involving multiple leaks requiring repairs on the discharge side of the system. Broken lines and stress cracks on pipe fittings were found, as well as a leak around the gutter system.
City Clerk Daisy Huffman, who oversees city financials, said $220,000 in emergency repairs resulted from fixing the issues that forced last year’s pool closure. She and Edmondson said it was not yet known what the most recent pool repairs will cost.
“We can’t do too many years of this 200 hundred thousand-plus dollars,” said Huffman. “It is dragging down the general fund quite a bit by eating into reserves. It is emergency repairs and the only alternative would be to have the pool down another year.”
Huffman voiced her concerns at the recent council meeting. She said that although the pool and aquatic center looks great on the outside, there is potential for more undiscovered issues/costs. She offered to help the mayor and council convene the appropriate parties to discuss long-term issues.
“Being new, I hope we get it open,” Huffman said prior to the announcement that the pool reopening was a go. “Maybe there is a time to sit down with all the players and figure out where we are going. It just seems like every time we turn around, there is something else.”
Mayor Barney Ruiter called it “frustrating as can be.” He noted that when the pool was recently filled to maximum, it again exhibited some water loss. He said it was later determined to be “acceptable” after the water level was taken below the gutter line.
He reported possible issues with four return lines, expressing concern that concrete in one of the spots he witnessed had frozen, broke away, and was crumbled. The pool was filled on May 17 and was being evaluated at the time, including testing the new water heater.
At the May 17 meeting, council member Ron Holland said he is generally not someone to criticize, but expressed concerns about the architectural designer of the project. Holland said what he had considered basic questions at the time were not adequately addressed. TSP Water Technology, Inc. of Rochester, Minnesota, was the architectural design company and Henkel Construction of Mason City was the contractor for the project that concluded when the new pool and aquatic center first opened with much fanfare for a full summer in 2008.
“It was a great year,” Edmondson said. “That’s the way we want it to be again. We had the spectacular run out slide that was one of only about three in Iowa at the time. Now, we have completely redone that, too.”
Edmondson said the pool also received a new painted exterior during the closure and pandemic with Fischer Brothers of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, doing the work.
Ruiter said seeing deterioration in a particular spot raised his concerns.
“That spot was going to pot,” he said. “You could see it. When starting to poke it with a stick, it broke right through. There was no rock in that spot. It was sand. Concrete that I witnessed coming out, there wasn’t one solid piece of concrete that came out of there.”
However, Ruiter maintained that “if it holds water, it holds water.”
In 2020, a pool consultant of Pleva Mechanical of Woodward informed the city council that there were 15 leaks that required repair with most of them resulting from stress cracks on the discharge side of the pool system. That was after the council initially approved paying up to $100,000 to fix pipe damage and resulting leaks at the pool, which then rose to the $220,000. Shifting and ground movement was also cited as the likely cause for issues at that time.
“I’m told there has been more structural shifting,” said Edmondson on May 19. “There’s ground freeze when that structural shifting occurs over the winter that could be a recurring problem. We’re doing well right now as it is holding water. I’m not a technical person, but I think it was waterproofed with some sealants after more minimal shifting (pipe/fittings) this winter.”
Edmondson confirmed that with all the leak issues the pool had to be filled and drained a couple times last year. She said that it was only filled once this year with the water level brought down below the gutters to look at and address some things. She cited some gutter deterioration issues that will probably need to be further addressed next year.
Edmondson noted how vital the pool is to the community for lifeguards, swim lessons, swimming and recreation activities, and traditional pool parties.
“I need to thank the city council and mayor for all their help, patience, and understanding with everything that’s gone on with the pool,” said Edmondson. “They truly understand the need and importance of having this open.”
Although not impacting pool operation at the aquatic center already, the Forest City Council addressed structural concerns with all nine 39-inch steel light poles at the center recently as well.
Council members voted unanimously to replace all of the light poles on April 19 due to safety concerns after one fell and was broken due to structural weakening from wind vibration.
Park Superintendent Todd Espeland said constant low wind vibration and high wind caused that pole to fall. The rest were checked for safety. Magnetic particle testing revealed that all eight of the remaining poles had some degree of cracking, which was severe on two additional poles.
It was estimated that it will cost about $3,000 each to replace the nine poles and $1,650 for the damaged light structures for a total of $30,300. Espeland said the pole and fixture that fell also damaged railing, concrete, and gutters and could have caused nearly $10,000 damage total with all things considered.
City officials and council members were informed at the May 17 meeting that all of the light poles at issue were taken down. They are currently being stored in the parks director’s storage area as the council had agreed to submit everything to the city’s insurance carrier. The council was informed it was uncertain when the damaged light poles would be replaced, but told they are not central to opening the pool.
Espeland said that he does not have an estimate of the cost to replace the poles and lights at this time. He also did not have an update on the amount of loss to be submitted to insurance, stemming from the bad poles.
Edmondson stressed how much has been overcome and the work that has gone into getting the pool back up and running.
“We’ve had cracked pipes and we’ve had leaks precipitated by freeze and thaw and structural shifting,” said Edmondson. “Even without overhead lights until next fall, we can plan pool parties from 5:30 to 7:30 in the evening instead of 8 to 10 o’clock.”
Ironically, Edmondson confirmed that COVID-19 was not a culprit in last summer’s closing.
“We had defined guidelines in place to open it up even with COVID,” said Edmondson. “We were ready to take temperatures at the door, have everyone maintain at least six feet apart, and had planned concession changes. Then, we found out about the other, mechanical issues.”
Not lost in addressing reopening concerns is regular cleaning of pool decks, hallways, locker rooms, and family changing rooms with a special coronavirus disinfectant. She said the goal is to help everyone be safe and finally have some summer fun.
