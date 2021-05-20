Forest City Aquatic Center reopens May 31, current leak concerns addressed

In 2020, a pool consultant of Pleva Mechanical of Woodward informed the city council that there were 15 leaks that required repair with most of them resulting from stress cracks on the discharge side of the pool system. That was after the council initially approved paying up to $100,000 to fix pipe damage and resulting leaks at the pool, which then rose to the $220,000. Shifting and ground movement was also cited as the likely cause for issues at that time.

“I’m told there has been more structural shifting,” said Edmondson on May 19. “There’s ground freeze when that structural shifting occurs over the winter that could be a recurring problem. We’re doing well right now as it is holding water. I’m not a technical person, but I think it was waterproofed with some sealants after more minimal shifting (pipe/fittings) this winter.”

Edmondson confirmed that with all the leak issues the pool had to be filled and drained a couple times last year. She said that it was only filled once this year with the water level brought down below the gutters to look at and address some things. She cited some gutter deterioration issues that will probably need to be further addressed next year.

Edmondson noted how vital the pool is to the community for lifeguards, swim lessons, swimming and recreation activities, and traditional pool parties.