Forest City Aquatic Center reopened after filtration pump part was secured

The Forest City Aquatic Center and pool were open again for the first time in nearly a month on Aug. 2. It was a good time for it on a sunny day with high temperatures in the 90s.

Many children were once again swimming and playing in the pool as well as relaxing poolside. The aquatic center had been closed since July 8 when a filtration pump issue caused its shutdown.

Forest City Parks and Recreation Department Director Sue Edmondson updated city council members on the issues that were addressed on the eve of the pool’s reopening.

“The good news is that we get to open tomorrow,” Edmondson said. “I always thought we would. I’m ecstatic about it.”

Edmondson gave credit to Mark Pleva of Pleva Mechanical for helping to get it reopened this season, saying he advised Parks and Recreation staff how to get the chemicals balanced properly. She said that took about four days after the motor in the main filtration pump was reworked and a new impeller was installed in it. She also thanked Andrew Faber, council member Ron Holland, and water and wastewater supervisor Kevin Reicks for helping remove the failed unit back in July.

Edmondson said the necessary part was extremely difficult to find, but one was found in Rhode Island following an extensive search. The unit was moved to a truck and transported by Pleva to Des Moines after the pump failed on July 8.

“Mark Pleva, what he’s done for the pool and the advice he’s given us (is tremendous),” Edmondson said. “I’m not saying he’s a miracle worker, but he’s worked on our pool since 2008. People will be happy with us again. For a while, they were not very happy with us.”

Edmondson said it may have been the last impeller in the United States, because it was so difficult to find. She said that Pleva rebuilt the motor and that the impeller was shipped overnight for about $600. She estimated that the bill would be about $7,200.

“This is something that is going to last for 10 to 12 years,” Edmondson said. “That’s what he told me."

Pleva’s prior work on the Forest City pool has included finding and fixing underground leaks stemming from structural shifting two winters ago. The Forest City YMCA assisted the city by hosting swimming lessons during Forest City's recent pool closure.