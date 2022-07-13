Forest City Aquatic Center is closed after pool filtration pump shutdown

Parks and recreation department and city officials were forced to close the Forest City Aquatic Center on July 8 and the full week of July 11-15 due to a shutdown of the pool filtration pump.

Both City Administrator Daisy Huffman and Forest City Parks and Recreation Department Director Sue Edmondson expressed optimism that the aquatic center and pool could reopen the following week, if repairs can be made to the unit. No cost estimates were available.

“The impeller in the main filtration pump broke,” Huffman said. “The unit has been removed and is waiting for parts to repair it. I’m told, with any luck, it will be reinstalled by the weekend.”

Edmondson said city council member Ron Holland, street and sanitation superintendent Andrew Faber, and other city staff assisted with its removal. The unit was moved to a truck and transported by Mark Pleva of Pleva Mechanical to Des Moines, where it is hoped the necessary parts can be found and repairs made quickly. Pleva is very familiar with all aspects of the Forest City pool have worked on it extensively with prior underground issues and leak repairs stemming from structural shifting over the winter.

“Mark Pleva is trying to find the fix,” Edmondson said. “It is just a waiting game right now. It’s a very important part that enables the pool to run.”

In the meantime, swimming lessons were being held at the Forest City YMCA at their regular team for the entire week that the outdoor pool remained closed. Edmondson thanked everyone at the YMCA for their cooperation in working through the pool closure. A middle school pool party that was scheduled for July 14 was postponed due to the filtration problems at the aquatic center. The pool party had not yet been rescheduled.

Edmondson said that all information pertaining to the pool closure and all updates are being posted to the Forest City Park and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

“In addition, we posted a closed sign at the aquatic center,” said Edmondson. “There is not much more to do at this time. We won’t know what we’ll find out until later. It could be closed until next week or, possibly, the end of the summer.”

Edmondson expressed that it is really a disappointment to postpone or cancel other pool activities that the YMCA cannot facilitate such as open swims and pool parties.

“It’s disappointing,” she said. “We don’t know what we’ll do about that. It’s too bad. It’s a real setback.”

The aquatic center will remain closed until further notice for as long as the filtration pump is shut down.

“We are assessing the situation and making every attempt to, hopefully, get it fixed as soon as possible,” Edmondson said.