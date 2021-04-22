Forest City Aquatic Center has new issue; steel light poles all failing

“The pool has been a lot of work the last few years,” said Espeland when asked if all of the poles should be taken down immediately. “We have not taken down the other poles yet. The pool is not open.”

In other business:

• Voltmer Electric Inc. was awarded a contract in the amount of $99,918 for the city’s project to rehabilitate taxiway lighting at the Forest City Municipal Airport. The council also approved submission of a grant application to the FAA to fund the airport project, which is anticipated to be funded at 100 percent by the grant due to COVID-19 changes. This grant funding has been previously funded at 90 percent by the FAA.

• The council approved the sale of city property adjoining 345 West K Street for $100 to Chadwick Reece, who will be responsible to pay for all associated costs. No written or oral comments were received regarding the sale during a public hearing.

• Council members adopted an ordinance to disband its cable television commission and amend the cable commission complaint process. The city clerk’s office will be responsible for the city’s continuing administration of the franchise.

• Purchase of a 2021 Dodge Ram Tradesman crew cab truck from Chrysler of Forest City at the government bid price of $31,200 was approved by the council.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0