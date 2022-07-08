Forest City approves police K-9 Kona's retirement, transfer of ownership

Forest City council members on July 5 unanimously approved a resolution approving the retirement of Kona as a law enforcement K-9 and transfer of the dog's ownership to Forest City Police Lieutenant Ross Eiden.

The multi-purpose canine dog is no longer able to function in the job due to age. The dog’s retirement was requested by the Forest City Police Department.

The action transfers ownership of Kona to his handler, Eiden, who will assume all responsibilities for the cost of Kona’s care including, but not limited to, food, shelter, veterinary expenses incurred after the date of transfer, plus any additional costs incurred for Kona.

Eiden made his request in a letter to council members.

“The time has come for Kona to retire,” Eiden said. “He has served the residents of Forest City and North Iowa for eight years and is ready for some relaxation and rest.”

Eiden said Kona’s insurance with the city would end on July 6 and Kona would become his personal dog. Eiden said he would assume responsibility for the dog's medical, food, and other costs.

“It has been an honor to work with him for the city,” Eiden said. “I greatly appreciate the support and opportunity given to me by the current and past mayors, council members, and my supervisors.”

Police Chief Tom Montgomery voiced support for the transfer of ownership.

“I appreciate what you did for Ross and his dog,” Montgomery said. “That dog would have given his life for Ross."

In other business, council members approved a resolution awarding a contract for the city’s audit services for fiscal years 2022-2024 to T.P. Anderson and Company, P.C. of Humboldt. City Administrator Daisy Huffman said the change was necessitated by the city’s previous auditor getting out of that side of the business. She noted that the all-inclusive maximum fee is not to exceed $11,500 for the year, $12,000 for the second year, and $12,750 for the third year of the contract.

The board also approved a $9,900 change order and cost increase from WHKS for its water tower painting and concrete foundation repair project. The tower is located on the Winnebago Industries complex. Huffman noted that the Forest City logo with a tree will now be added to the tower. She also said that about $3,400 of the change order cost is for the installation of a freeze-proof drain valve.

The council also approved:

Resolution approving the appointments of John Hill to the board of adjustment, Jan Faulkner and Steve Pickar to the planning and zoning commission, and Krista Hopp, Seth Thorson, and Steve Pickar to the library board.

Purchase of a flail collector and mulcher for the parks department from Iowa Farm Equipment for $12,950.

Hire of Ethan Curry as a paramedic EMT for $17.50 per hour, contingent upon him becoming a certified paramedic by the end of 2022. Curry currently works at the hospital in Osage and serves its ambulance service. He is set to finish paramedic training in July and begin new duties in Forest City on Aug. 12.

Change order for McClure Engineering Company for the airport rehabilitate taxiway lighting project, with a cost decrease of $18,767. A Second pay estimate of $172 was also approved.