Forest City approves payment for airport hangar, 2021 appointments

On Jan. 4, Forest City Council members approved pay estimates of $59,666.03 and $16,931.59 for final retainage to Holland Contracting for work on the Forest City Municipal Airport's 2020 4-Stall Hangar Construction Project.
The council also approved a change order decrease of $1,025.60 to Holland Contracting for the same project. Richard Trimble reported that three of the four stalls at the new hangar are occupied.
In other business:
• The council approved city and committee appointments for 2021 with Valerie Monson serving as Interim City Administrator/Clerk and Deputy City Clerk, Steve Bakke as City Attorney, Sarah Keely as Assistant City Attorney, and Isaiah Schott, Lowell Solberg, and Dennis Steffensen as Cemetery Board members. Mayor’s appointments are Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Holland, Police Chief Tom Montgomery, Landfill of North Iowa Byron Ruiter, Winn-Worth Betco Board Dan Davis, Bear Creek Golf Course Denny Zehren, YMCA Daycare Board Tony Mikes, Boman Fine Arts Center Board Byron Ruiter.
Committee appointments are Tony Mikes, Ron Holland, and Karl Wooldridge for Business/Industry; Ron Holland, Win Pehrson, and Brad Buffington for Electric Utility; Tony Mikes, Dennis Zehren, and Dan Davis for Finance/Personnel; Dan Davis, Win Pehrson, and Karl Wooldridge for Safety; Ron Holland, Brad Buffington, and Win Peherson for Street/Sanitation; Brad Buffington, Karl Wooldridge, and Dennis Zehren for Water/Wastewater.
Personnel/Finance Committee Chairman Tony Mikes updated the mayor and council on the hiring process for the vacant City Administrator/Clerk position. The Committee has narrowed candidates from 23 to six and has developed a rating system to help choose the correct candidate. Mikes noted upcoming telephone interviews with each candidate should be completed within the week, but no timeline for the hiring process has been finalized. Several council members expressed an interest in interviewing the final candidates at an upcoming council meeting. Mayor Barney Ruiter said that Valerie Monson is doing a tremendous job in the interim.
• The council also established a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 public hearing for receiving sealed bids and a 7 p.m. Feb. 15 public hearing on plans and specifications, proposed form of contract and cost estimate for the provision of electrical materials for the city’s electric project Phase 1D.
