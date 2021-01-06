Forest City approves payment for airport hangar, 2021 appointments

Personnel/Finance Committee Chairman Tony Mikes updated the mayor and council on the hiring process for the vacant City Administrator/Clerk position. The Committee has narrowed candidates from 23 to six and has developed a rating system to help choose the correct candidate. Mikes noted upcoming telephone interviews with each candidate should be completed within the week, but no timeline for the hiring process has been finalized. Several council members expressed an interest in interviewing the final candidates at an upcoming council meeting. Mayor Barney Ruiter said that Valerie Monson is doing a tremendous job in the interim.