Forest City approves interest-free loan agreement with IFA for sewer project

After receiving no written comments or oral feedback in a public hearing, the Forest City council on Nov. 15 approved a $1.12 million sewer revenue loan with the Iowa Finance Authority.

"We have been approved for the loan for planning and design from IFA," city administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman said. "We're already getting engineering bills in, so now once we get this in place we'll be able to start advancing on them. It is a three-year, zero interest loan that does roll into the final sewer loan at the end of the project."

The city is preparing to rebuild its 1982 wastewater treatment plan at an estimated cost of more than $12 million. It has been working with engineering firm WHKS & Co. on the preliminary stages.

The project will update aging primary treatment components. It will also enable the city to meet new nutrient reduction standards for nitrogen and phosphorous levels.

Principal on the IFA interim loan is payable within three years from the project loan maturity date. Council members also approved a bond council engagement letter with Dorsey & Whitney for work on the city's proposed 2021-2025 State Revolving Fund Sewer Improvement Project.

The council approved a resolution setting 6 p.m. public hearing on Dec.6 pertaining to an easement for an encroachment on pool access on south 7th Street. City attorney Steve Bakke said this is an issue from 2007. The city needs to grant an easement to Mark Attig for garage encroachment to add onto the south side of his garage.

In other business, the council:

• Adopted a resolution accepting work on the 2020 North 13th Street Improvements Project. Total project cost is $437,336.76 of which $93,932 will be assessed against private property within the assessable district.

• Granted a $13,235 pay request to Nebcon for work on the Phase 1D Electric Distribution Improvements Project. Electric department supervisor Duane Kuhn said it is the fifth and final payment, which includes mainly work done at Gate 1 of Winnebago Industries. There is $13,217 retainage remaining until spring when they will finish yard work. Kuhn said that Nebcon's project work was satisfactory and was largely finished only about a week late after falling well behind initially.

• Approved the fiscal year-end budget audit after Larry Pump, CPA, reviewed the city's audit findings with council members and provided a clean bill of health.

• Discussed during staff reports that oaths of office for new council members and park board members will be given at the next regular council meeting on Nov. 22.

• Heard from fire chief Brad Lamping, who informed them that the department has booked the band "Standing Hampton" for its 125th anniversary during next year's Puckerbrush Days celebration.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

