Forest City approves delving into joint libraries plan with Waldorf University

In a Jan. 24 special meeting, the Forest City Library Board and City Council agreed to commence planning for a likely partnership with the Waldorf University Luise V. Hanson Library. It is for future joint libraries there.

The change in direction to accomplish the city library’s need for additional space and building resources - moving away from its relocation into the former Bowen’s and Forest City Foods grocery store building - is deemed necessary after material and construction costs soared for that stalled project. How that building and the adjacent existing public library building would be used or repurposed remains unclear.

A committee has been studying public library alternatives in the last nine months. Both Waldorf and Forest City officials said extensive research shows this could be yet another winning partnership that benefits both parties and the community.

“Once you do it and go through the process, it can be really special,” said Waldorf President Bob Alsop, citing the Boman Fine Arts Center as one shining example of several shared successes. “I think there can be tentacles that kind of go out from the big projects to the culture of the community and this is one of them.”

Forest City Library Board Member Gail McCarthy noted that all the major donors to the initial project ($25,000 or more) have already been approached about this proposal being deemed as the most viable change of direction. All of those large donors have said they will support the new plans.

“I know there are lots of questions,” said Library Board President Tracy Broesder, who is also on the exploratory committee. “When we did this, we looked at every single option we could come up with. We really see this as a great situation for all of us. It’s not that I saw this coming. I think it’s the right direction. This was not a proposal made lightly. It was a lot of time and consideration.”

Opened in 2005, Waldorf’s Luise V. Hanson Library has 15,543 square feet of space on two main levels and a foyer. The current Forest City Public Library has just 4,400 square feet total.

“We’re pretty understaffed,” said Library Director Sarah Beiting of Waldorf in recommending the proposal. “We definitely could use more help.”

Dr. Vince Beach, who served as vice president of academic affairs at Waldorf, noted a number of markers for joint libraries’ success. He said one of them is simply being in a community of 10,000 people or less because the “nuts and bolts of merging them are not dramatically different, so you can consolidate infrastructure.”

In exploring the proposed new path, six Iowa joint library directors were interviewed extensively. Beach cited the success of the joint Russell D. Cole Public Library and Cornell College Library as well as the Emmetsburg Public Library and Iowa Lakes Community College Library, both formalized in 1998. He also noted the more recent 2013 joint venture of the Dubuque County Public Library (Peosta Branch) and Northeast Iowa Community College Library.

“I think this is a real opportunity, especially partnering with Waldorf University,” Beach said.

It was noted that there would be a need for more parking than exists presently, but that there is ample space around the library for expanding parking, which would include dedicated parking spaces for the public library.

“This is the first time it’s really come to the public,” Mayor Ron Holland said. “We need to let them know everything and do it fairly and properly to make sure everyone is on the path. I think we’re headed in the right direction, but I sure want to see the public involved in it.”

Others went further, saying that because there will be so many details to finalize, community members will be needed for any number of things, including committee work. Multiple people noted that the partnership would provide opportunities to interconnect Waldorf University, under its new local Foundation ownership, as well as its students, faculty, and staff with the community – and vice versa.

“I would like to go on the record, looking at this on committee for several months, because it’s been very enlightening,” Council Member Dan Davis said. “I’m really behind this idea. We were able to show that practically every other solution that was presented had some pitfalls. This has been proven that communities can do it. I think it’s doable and I think it’s an excellent idea.”

Issues included shortage of funds and loss of parking space when investigating expanding the existing public library location. Lack of parking space, security issues, and student access issues were concerns reviewed with relocating the public library to Forest City High School.

The Waldorf joint libraries proposal includes more open hours to serve patrons, library staffs working in collaboration, Waldorf information technology staff providing support services, availability of meeting rooms, easy access to public library services for Waldorf students and opportunities for education students to work with public library programs, ample computer areas for desktop and WIFI laptops, centralized facilities near the Winnebago County Courthouse, and lower overhead costs with shared staff, acquisitions, and supplies.

“I think it’s an amazing idea,” Council Member Carly Carper said. “I think we have a great library, but we need the free space and the meeting rooms that will be available with this. It will fill a great need for the community.”

Council Member Brad Buffington noted being impressed with the depth of planning and research put into the proposal already. However, work on finalizing a plan of action moving forward must still take place.

“There is a culture of joint libraries,” Beach said. “There’s no single approach to make it work. It has to be what’s best for everyone. That’s how it will work.”

“We’ll want to have both library staffs readily available,” Beiting said. “There is space for everyone to have their own desk in our current library. We’re not going to leave anyone behind.”

The public library currently has a full-time library director and six part-time staff plus a maintenance employee. It contains 23,000 volumes, two databases, and a Dewey Decimal Classification.

Waldorf has a full-time library director, one full-time staff, one part-time staff, and 14 work study students during the school year. It contains 70,000 volumes, 85 databases, 855,000 eBooks, and a Library of Congress Classification.

Cited as a potential area of enhanced efficiencies is joint operation with opportunities such as training, building maintenance and repair, utilities, telephones, computers, office supplies, auditing and accounting, advertising, furniture and fixtures, insurance, and books and reading materials acquisitions that avoid duplication.

Another possible savings area is staffing with the potential for extended-hours agreements and desk coverage shared by the joint library, focused again on non-duplication of services.