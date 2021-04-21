Forest City announces public-phase fundraising kickoff for new library facility

On April 20, the Forest City Public Library 'Next Chapter’ campaign launched the public phase of its continuing fundraising efforts for building a new Library and community room.

City officials touted in a news release that the new space will have 5,000 square feet more than the current facility for library services, programs, and activities.

With that, the children’s area will increase by 200 percent and provide 66 percent more computer access. The new floor plan accommodates three times more meeting space with two new meeting rooms and a large community room.

Community partnerships have been a large part of the fundraising success to date. Forest City Community School District has partnered with the City of Forest City to develop programs for students after school and on days when there is no school. These integrated programs may include tutoring and STEM programs as well as reading and learning activities. The partnership will help make the new programs and library a reality.

This kickoff of the public phase of fundraising begins with a new webpage at www.forestcityia.com/library. Pledges may be made online, at City Hall, or the Library. They may paid over five years by check, credit card, or Paypal.