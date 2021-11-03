Forest City announces housing project that will require zoning changes

Forest City Economic Development announced a new housing project at the Nov. 1 city council meeting that would construct five homes in the vicinity off 4th Street behind the car wash there.

The developer is Soyland Homes. Executive director Beth Bilyeu described the initiative as a project to simultaneously build five modest single-family homes. It is an estimated $1 million project. The homes would be three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,025 finished square feet plus the same sized unfinished space in the basement, and a two-stall garage.

It is described as a turnkey construction project with the developer ready to start this fall. Installed appliances would include washer and dryer, and air conditioning. Investors are being sought and some money can be borrowed to complete the project, which is intended for home sales to young families and not rentals. Bilyeu noted that outdoor patios will be poured for each house.

“The basement is not finished, but it’s finishable,” she said.

Lots for the project would include two city lots at a cost of $1 apiece plus three Forest City Economic Development lots. The project would also require some rezoning of properties, including a planning and zoning review and hearing.

In other business, the council approved:

Pay estimate of $52,736 to Groe Electric for Forest City’s Phase 1D meter cutover project. The project entails 31 services that are all completed and it is full payment to the contractor, minus retainage.

Final pay estimate of $36,561 to Rognes Brothers Excavating for the North 13th Street Improvements Project. City administrator/clerk said city officials have approved the final project, so there was no reason to withhold a retainage fee.

Resolution establishing a 7 p.m. Nov. 15 public hearing at city hall council chambers to enter into a sewer revenue loan and disbursement agreement, borrowing money not to exceed $1.12 million. Huffman said the hearing is required to actually receive a planning and design loan for which the city has been approved.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

