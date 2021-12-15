Forest City announces holiday garbage collection dates, tree pickup options

The City of Forest City is providing notice to its residential community that there will be a change in garbage pick-up during the upcoming holidays. The city will also provide curbside Christmas tree pickup after the holidays.

For residents with garbage normally picked up on Friday, Dec. 24, garbage will instead be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 23. For residents with garbage normally picked up on Friday, Dec. 31, garbage will instead be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Free Christmas tree pickup will be available for Forest City residents during the week of Jan. 3. Residents can put their live tree, free of decorations and any plastic, at the curb on their regular garbage pickup day during the week of Jan. 3-7.

There will be a $20 fee for trees picked up after Jan. 7. Residents are welcome to deposit trees free of charge at the city's compost site, located at 3340 Quail Avenue, at any time. Contact city hall with questions at 641-585-3574.

