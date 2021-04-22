Forest City announces 2021 Alumni Tournament statistical leaders

Forest City Parks and Recreation Department Program Director Brett Geelan has released the statistical leaders from the April 9-11 Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament.
The most total points in a single game were 35 by Jack Kurtzleben and 34 by Luke Gerdes. Those with four or more three-point baskets in a single game included Trent Anderson, Tyler Flugum, Ryan Eastvold, Mark Clouse, Jamie Hagen, Adam Anderson, Jake Kurtzleben, Matt Determann, Luke Gerdes, Courtney Wooge, Pat Hanson, Justin Haugen, Rob Kampman, Jeff Kingland, David Rees. Gerdes scored 10 three-pointers, Ryan Eastvold eight and six, and Flugum, Hagen, Kurtzleben each five in games.
Single-game rebound leaders were Rob Kampman, Zach Raulie, Matt Determann, Mike Johnson, Chris Rippentrop, Scott Wilson, Jake Kurtzleben, Matt Snyder, Avery Busta, Justin Putney, Riley Helgeson, and Micah Lambert with eight apiece; Pat Hanson, Justin Haugen, Andy Eastvold, Isaac Langerud, Easton Jacobs, Mitch Lambert, Luke Tweeten, Clay Shirk, and Dylan James with nine each; Adam Busta with 10; and Jacob Wilson, Josh Dakken, and Ron Kampman with 11 apiece.
Official blocked shots were by Scott Wilson, Rob Kampman, Zach Raulie, Justin Haugen, Micah Lambert, Chris Jermeland, Riley Helgeson, Chris Rippentrop, Mitch Lambert, David Reese, Nate Tobey, Ryan Eastvold, Dan Halvorsen, James Severson, Avery Busta, Justin Putney, Grady Hovenga, and Clay Shirk.
The list of those with 15 or more points in one game: Rob Kampman – 25, Chris Jermeland – 19, Luke Gerdes – 25, 34, 15, 18, 12; Mitch Lambert – 21, 17; Isaac Langerud – 26, Jason Mielke – 18, Justin Haugen – 23, Jerome Bailey – 15, Zach Raulie – 15, 18, 23, 22, 10; Riley Helgeson – 19, Pat Hanson – 17, Grady Hovenga – 20, Trent Anderson – 17, 21; Spenser Larson – 15, Jamie Hagen – 27, Avery Busta – 19, 18, 19, 22; Courtney Wooge – 15, Parker Farland – 17, Jeff Kingland – 15, 17; Nate Tobey – 19, Lonnie Nelson – 16, Sam Jefson 15, 24; Ryan Rubek – 15, David Reese – 16, Adam Busta – 15, Jake Kurtzleben – 35, 20, 37; Tyler Flugum – 26, 16, 17; Ryan Eastvold – 27, Matt Snyder – 23, Kyle Rosacker – 16, Ryan Friederich – 20, and Micah Lambert – 19.
Most Valuable Players
1988-2000/01 Division - Zach Raulie, from Class of 1997, averaged 18 points and eight rebounds/game to help his team to a championship over 2000/01.
2002-2014 Division - Ryan Eastvold, from the Class of 2002, averaged 20 points including 20 total three-pointers to lead his team to its first-ever championship in the Forest City Alumni Tournament.
2015-2020 Division - Avery Busta, from the class of 2020, helped his team to a runner-up finish with 19 points and eight total steals for the tournament.
Relatives playing
Caleb, Grady Hovenga; Mitch, Micah Lambert; Adam, Amanda, Avery Busta; Nathan, Ryan Theel; Jacob, Melissa Wilson; Mitch, Dylan Solberg; Matt, Nick Determann; Andy, Ryan Eastvold; Zach, Evan Raulie; Eric, Matt Eckerman; Rob Kampman, Ben Ainkens; Ben, Dan Halvorsen; Mark, Bryan, Tyler Clouse; Scott, Jacob, Melissa Wilson; Jason, Trey Blaser; Tom, Tanner Greenwood; and Kyle, Amanda Rosacker.
States represented
Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska.