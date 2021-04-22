Forest City announces 2021 Alumni Tournament statistical leaders

Forest City Parks and Recreation Department Program Director Brett Geelan has released the statistical leaders from the April 9-11 Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament.

The most total points in a single game were 35 by Jack Kurtzleben and 34 by Luke Gerdes. Those with four or more three-point baskets in a single game included Trent Anderson, Tyler Flugum, Ryan Eastvold, Mark Clouse, Jamie Hagen, Adam Anderson, Jake Kurtzleben, Matt Determann, Luke Gerdes, Courtney Wooge, Pat Hanson, Justin Haugen, Rob Kampman, Jeff Kingland, David Rees. Gerdes scored 10 three-pointers, Ryan Eastvold eight and six, and Flugum, Hagen, Kurtzleben each five in games.

Single-game rebound leaders were Rob Kampman, Zach Raulie, Matt Determann, Mike Johnson, Chris Rippentrop, Scott Wilson, Jake Kurtzleben, Matt Snyder, Avery Busta, Justin Putney, Riley Helgeson, and Micah Lambert with eight apiece; Pat Hanson, Justin Haugen, Andy Eastvold, Isaac Langerud, Easton Jacobs, Mitch Lambert, Luke Tweeten, Clay Shirk, and Dylan James with nine each; Adam Busta with 10; and Jacob Wilson, Josh Dakken, and Ron Kampman with 11 apiece.