Forest City Alumni Tourney held safely amidst lingering COVID-19 concerns

Forest City alumni were happy to be back on their hometown basketball courts last weekend.

Despite fewer teams and participants than prior due to COVID-19, the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department held a successful, competitive 2021 Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament April 9-11.

Eighteen teams were scheduled to compete, with six teams in each of three age divisions. However, the 2014 and 1989-91 teams were forfeits this year because they did not have enough players.

Beyond the opening round forfeits, the other teams completed the remaining slate of games with all three championship games going to 10-minute playoff games and the outcome of one being in question until the final buzzer.

“The biggest highlight for this tournament was that we overcame the COVID challenges,” said Parks and Recreation director Sue Edmondson. “Most everyone in all three gyms wore their mask and social distancing was not a problem in any of the gyms. I felt that we overcame the COVID challenges as well as we could. All of the players, fans, officials, and staff made this alumni tournament weekend very enjoyable and one we will always remember.”