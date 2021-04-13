Forest City Alumni Tourney held safely amidst lingering COVID-19 concerns

Forest City alumni were happy to be back on their hometown basketball courts last weekend.
Despite fewer teams and participants than prior due to COVID-19, the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department held a successful, competitive 2021 Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament April 9-11.
Eighteen teams were scheduled to compete, with six teams in each of three age divisions. However, the 2014 and 1989-91 teams were forfeits this year because they did not have enough players.
Beyond the opening round forfeits, the other teams completed the remaining slate of games with all three championship games going to 10-minute playoff games and the outcome of one being in question until the final buzzer.
“The biggest highlight for this tournament was that we overcame the COVID challenges,” said Parks and Recreation director Sue Edmondson. “Most everyone in all three gyms wore their mask and social distancing was not a problem in any of the gyms. I felt that we overcame the COVID challenges as well as we could. All of the players, fans, officials, and staff made this alumni tournament weekend very enjoyable and one we will always remember.”
Games were held at Forest City High School (graduating classes of 2002-2014), the Waldorf University Fieldhouse (2015-2020, with two April 11 games moving to the high school), and the Forest City Civic Auditorium (1988-2001). Some older classes formed combined teams with participants from outside their graduating class.
Edmonson cited Aaron Harms making a shot at the buzzer to carry his 2012 team into the championship, 10 women participating in the tournament this year, and three competitive championship games ending in 10-minute games as some of many highlights.
Zach Raulie, Ryan Eastvold, and Avery Busta were named tournament MVPs in the 1988-2001, 2002-2014, and 2015-2020 divisions, respectively.
She congratulated all alumni basketball participants for their efforts as well as everyone that helped make the memorable weekend possible after not being able to hold the tourney in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Edmonson and programs director Brett Geelan also thanked Forest City Community Schools and Waldorf University officials for the use of their facilities use, even amidst the lingering COVID pandemic.
Strict COVID-19 protocols were observed with masks required for all spectators throughout play in all three gyms. No programs were used this year during to continuing COVID concerns. Social distancing was enforced at each site. Hand sanitizer and disposable masks were available for hundreds of spectators that attended games throughout the three days.
In the 10-minute April 11 championship games, the 1997 team beat the 2000-01 team 17-14 at Civic Auditorium in the oldest age division, the 2002-2004 team beat the 2012 team 17-6 at FCHS in the middle age division, and the 2018 team beat the 2019 team 14-7, also at FCHS in the youngest age division.
Members of the championship teams in the 2021 tournament:
1997 - Jason Blaser, Tom Greenwood, Mike Johnson, Trent Anderson, Brad Holtan, Adam Anderson, Jesse Olson, Zach Raulie, Justin Haugen, and Simon Hjelm.
2002-04 - Jeremy Arispie, Adam Helm, Luke Conklin, Nick Determann, Ryan Eastvold, Clay Shirk, Jacob Pilgrim, and David Reese.
2018 - Zachary Miller, Jesse Brock, Spenser Larson, Easton Jacobs, Grady Hovenga, Ryan Theel, Chris Jermeland, Jared Thompson, Evan Larsen, and Dylan Jenkins.
