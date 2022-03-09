Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament returns April 1-3 with 18 teams

The Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament returns for a second straight year on April 1-3 after COVID-19 cancellation in 2020.

Forest City Parks and Recreation director Sue Edmondson started the annual right of spring in 1987, starting with six teams that year. It grew quickly to 12 teams in the second year and 18 teams in the third.

"I just really wanted to do something that brought people together," Edmondson said. "My brothers said 'do something with basketball.' I thought maybe around Christmas vacation when people come back, but that didn't work so we did it around the NCAAs. It's been my baby, really."

The largest number of teams was 36 teams about 15 years ago, back when Edmondson was still playing in the tournament that she oversees.

"We had four girls teams and 32 boys teams that year," she said. "I look forward to this all year long. It's so fun to see everyone. It seems like every year at the alumni tournament, there is someone that you haven't seen for 10, 15, or 20 years."

2022 Alumni Tournament Plans

This year's tourney games will be held at three sites: Forest City High School (graduating classes of 2006-2015), the Waldorf University Fieldhouse (2016-2021), and the Forest City Civic Auditorium (1988-2004). Fieldhouse and high school bracket teams that advance will have a few games moved to other sites on the final day.

Some older classes will form combined teams and/or teams with friends from outside the graduating class. The classes of 2012 and 2013 will be combined into one team as will 2008-2010, 2002-2004, 2000-2001, and 1992-1995. In all, 18 teams will compete.

Initial games will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. at all three gymnasiums on April 1. Games will continue throughout the day on April 2 with the first games starting at 9 a.m. and last games beginning at 2 p.m. at all three sites.

April 3 games will start at 10 a.m. at the civic auditorium (1988-2004), 9 a.m. at the high school (2006-2015), and 10 a.m. at the fieldhouse (2016-2021). Loser’s brackets will be implemented to provide teams an opportunity to work their way back up in the brackets.

Edmondson said 175 Forest City High School alums are registered to play this year. The number of female participants has bumped up again and they will play on coed teams. Player participation held steady through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmondson said six guys did not play last year, citing COVID concerns, but four of those six are registered to play this year. Alumni tourney programs will again be available to visitors after being discontinued during the pandemic last year.

"It's always nice to have it the first weekend (of April)," Edmondson said. "A lot of teachers, coaches, and others haven't really started their spring schedules yet, so we'll get more people."

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0