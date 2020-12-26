Forest City allows test case to see if deer hunt policy is needed

City distribution improvements will be funded from bond funds and electric reserve funds at an updated budget cost of more than $1.7 million. The amendment approval paves the way for work that should improve power factors at the south substation, near Winnebago Industries, by adding two 15-kilovolt capacitor banks.

The capacitor banks are estimated to cost $220,200 for construction related costs and $203,300 for parts and taxes. These distribution improvements are part of city electric upgrades and are preliminarily anticipated to be completed sometime in October 2021.

• The council unanimously approved a Master Services request by Forest City Municipal Airport Manager Dick Trimble to approve a Master Services Agreement with McClure Engineering Co. The approval is for five years of on-call engineering services as well as $43,590 for a project to rehabilitate taxiway lighting, pending FAA approval and federal funding that will pay most of the costs.

• Following the recent departure of Barb Smith as city clerk, council members approved a resolution appointing Valerie Monson as interim city clerk and Betty Burress as interim deputy city clerk. The resolution also granted Ruiter, Valerie Monson, and Betty Burress the express authority to sign checks on behalf of the City.

• The Council also approved the hire of Riley Cobb as a Forest City sanitation operator.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

