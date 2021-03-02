Forest City advances electric substation,13th Street improvements

The Forest City Council on March 1 unanimously approved resolutions to push forward with plans to purchase and install multiple 15-kilovolt pad mount capacitor banks at the city’s south electric substation.
The new capacitors will provide more automation to allow electricity to flow properly at all times and significantly upgrade the health of the system.
Although managed effectively, the 2005 substation has long had issues maintaining sufficient power factors in the area where Winnebago Industries, 3M, and CDI facilities are located.
City officials reported that a power factor of close to 100 percent should be maintained at all times and when it drops below 98 percent, the municipal utility can be penalized for lower-quality power flow. This necessitates interventions most often at night.
The council also approved intent to provide notice to construction bidders, and set a 7:05 p.m. April 5 public hearing on the matter.
Bids for the project will be opened at 1:30 p.m. on March 25. The capacitor banks are estimated to cost $220,200 for construction-related costs and $203,300 for parts and taxes. DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids is the engineer for the project.
These distribution improvements are part of city electric upgrades and are preliminarily anticipated to be completed sometime in October 2021. City distribution improvements will be funded from bond funds and electric reserve funds at an updated budget cost of more than $1.7 million.
City council members also approved resolutions enabling the city to enter into a contract with the low bidder for its proposed 2020 North 13th Street improvements project.
The contract was awarded to Rognes Brothers Excavating, Inc. of Lake Mills with a $333,832 construction bid. The original cost estimate for this project was $509,000 and the Bolton & Menk project engineer’s estimate was nearly $408,000.
The project entails construction of six-inch pavement and six-inch water main along North 13th Street, beginning at the West Halverson Street intersection and continuing north.
Other work includes storm sewer and water main improvements along the ditch west of the Halverson Street intersection. Miscellaneous work includes minor sanitary sewer improvements, erosion control, and turf establishment.
In other business
• Council members approved a $9,495 bid from Grows Contracting for the demolition and removal of debris from 446 West G Street in Forest City, which was considered a dangerous building. The city will also be responsible for additional, associated landfill costs.
• Council members discussed the city’s cable television commission, which disbanded years ago, but has apparently not been removed from city ordinance, which remains in effect. City Attorney Steve Bakke will introduce a proposed ordinance to address the issue at a future meeting.
• Fifty-four additional street lights on Clark Street are being updated to LED lighting, estimated to be at least 60 percent more energy efficient.
• The council set a 7 p.m. March 15 public hearing regarding an offer from Chadwick Reece to purchase a small land parcel from the city.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.