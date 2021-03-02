Forest City advances electric substation,13th Street improvements

The Forest City Council on March 1 unanimously approved resolutions to push forward with plans to purchase and install multiple 15-kilovolt pad mount capacitor banks at the city’s south electric substation.

The new capacitors will provide more automation to allow electricity to flow properly at all times and significantly upgrade the health of the system.

Although managed effectively, the 2005 substation has long had issues maintaining sufficient power factors in the area where Winnebago Industries, 3M, and CDI facilities are located.

City officials reported that a power factor of close to 100 percent should be maintained at all times and when it drops below 98 percent, the municipal utility can be penalized for lower-quality power flow. This necessitates interventions most often at night.

The council also approved intent to provide notice to construction bidders, and set a 7:05 p.m. April 5 public hearing on the matter.

Bids for the project will be opened at 1:30 p.m. on March 25. The capacitor banks are estimated to cost $220,200 for construction-related costs and $203,300 for parts and taxes. DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids is the engineer for the project.