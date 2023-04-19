Following a public hearing with no oral or written comments received, the Forest City Council approved a resolution adopting its fiscal year 2023-24 annual budget. It contains a property tax levy of just over $17.20 per $1,000 valuation, which is higher than a $16.99 levy that was initially projected in late January.

City Administrator Daisy Huffman noted that although the city’s assessed values increased, taxable revenues declined and contributed to the increase. She said the final levy rate in the adopted budget is similar to two years ago.

Huffman noted that the police department had some expenditure increases and will push back a new vehicle purchase for at least another year. According to the budget expenditure schedule the police department costs are projected at over $1.1 million in the upcoming fiscal year budget compared to $960,050 in the re-estimated current fiscal year budget. Police Chief Tom Montgomery said that the department should be able to get by without a vehicle order this year, but that the department is nursing a couple of aging vehicles. He noted one will likely need at least a new water pump soon.

In other business, council members approved $297,776 for annual renewal of the city's insurance policy with Farm and City Insurance. Jake Thompson reviewed the specifics of the policy with the council, advising it has a total value of $49 million and includes a premium increase of 14%.

Thompson said keeping the premium increase to 14% is really good, considering significant increases in the costs of building materials and other factors.

“Overall, it was a 14% increase year over year,” Thompson said. “I was very happy and nervous it was going to be a lot more.”

During staff reports, Council Member Karl Wooldridge said the golf board has decided not to allow carts on the front nine holes at Bear Creek Golf Course longer this spring to allow grass to green and grow. He also said that Kailee Phillips has taken over for departed golf course manager Julie Burkholder, who is the new Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“I think they’re very happy with who they found to do that,” said Wooldridge of Phillips.

Council Member Dan Davis reported that the rescheduled dedication for the Mansion Museum’s new vault will now be held in June. Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is planning to attend and speak at the event.

“Terry Branstad himself actually donated because we have a lot of his memorabilia,” Davis said. “Some of it is on display and some of it is in the vault.”

In other business, the council approved:

Purchase of a 72-inch, 37 horsepower ExMark Lazer ZX series lawn mower for $15,759, less a $4,000 John Deere mower trade-in ($11,759) from Sheldon Power Equipment of Sheldon. It is for Oakland Municipal Cemetery. Huffman said it will be a zero-turn mower and that John Deere mowers have always been used in the past.

Purchase of an ExMark Lazer Z X-Series mower in the amount of $15,759 from Sheldon Power Equipment of Sheldon for the Parks Department. The department will also retain its current John Deere mower with cab.

Resolution setting a 7 p.m. May 1 public hearing on entering into a Golf Course Management Agreement with Bear Creek Run Golf Club, Inc. The proposed agreement calls for the city to make up to 10 consecutive annual payments of operational grants of up to $50,000.