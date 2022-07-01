Forest City Activities Director Moore addresses June 29 baseball forfeit

Forest City Community School District Activities Director Chad Moore issued a statement regarding the outcome of the June 29 Forest City versus Bishop Garrigan baseball game.

Moore's statement was addressed to the Forest City community and reads as follows:

As you may be aware, during Wednesday’s (June 29) Forest City’s away baseball game vs. Bishop Garrigan, a potential pitch count error was brought forth.

Rob Meister, Bishop Garrigan’s co-head baseball coach and activities director issued the following statement yesterday:

“Due to an error with the pitch count, the Bishop Garrigan baseball team has had to forfeit their game vsersus Forest City last night. Once the video could verify the correct number of pitches, Bishop Garrigan contacted the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Forest City to handle the situation properly. This will serve as the correspondence for the situation.”

The outcome of Wednesday’s TIC Conference game against Bishop Garrigan will result in a forfeit (Forest City win) and Forest City will be awarded the 2022 TIC West Conference baseball championship.

At the request of IHSAA, Forest City did not issue a statement yesterday to ensure that Bishop Garrigan had a reasonable time to communicate with their players, parents and community members.

On behalf of our players, coaching staff and athletic department, Forest City appreciates the swift action of the IHSAA and both teams to rectify the disappointing circumstance. Both squads are very talented and Wednesday night's baseball game was one of the best games we have witnessed this season. The Forest City community would like to wish both teams the best of skill moving into the postseason.

