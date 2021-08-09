Forest City 5K run raises nearly $20,000 for first responders, veterans

Area communities coalesced around first responders and military veterans in a big way on the morning of Aug. 7 in Forest City.
Months of pre-planning enabled Forest City to host the Tunnel to Towers 5K run/walk fundraising event.
“This honors a firefighter (Stephen Siller) who gave his life on 9/11,” volunteer race director Amy Ryan said. “It honors his sacrifice and then the sacrifices of other firefighters and first responders nationwide and locally.”
Ryan said this year’s Tunnel to Towers Foundation run/walk was Forest City’s third annual event. However, it was not held last year due to COVID-19.
Among its many contributions to those on the nation’s front lines, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Organizers announced that more than 250 such homes have been delivered and an additional 200 are anticipated to be delivered by year’s end.
“This is by far the best year we’ve had in Forest City so far,” Ryan said. “We raised over $19,000, and there were two young brothers from Kanawha who made a great contribution. They held a lemonade stand this past week that raised over $1,000 in a matter of hours. It was one of the best feel-good moments.”
Those young boys are Wyatt and Waylon Brogaard, sons of Jeremy and Julie Brogaard of Kanawha. Jeremy said he and a fellow firefighter had joined the Forest City event when his sons decided to raise funds for it themselves with a last-minute lemonade stand set up from 3:30-5 p.m. near the Kanawha Fire Station on Aug. 6. They also sold homemade cookies made just the night before.
“My wife posted details on Facebook and so many people physically showed up,” Jeremy said. “They collected about $835 cash and probably about $1,200 total with funds that people wired. I was shocked how much they raised in the little town of Kanawha.”
A formal presentation of a $10,000 donation by Pritchard GMC in Britt occurred just prior to the start of the morning’s 5K (3.1 miles) run/walk.
“What a great cause,” Ellen Pritchard said. “We could not think of a better cause to support and came to celebrate your 5K.”
The Forest City Emergency Services Center parking lot served as home base for the event with Pammel Park and the Winnebago River as scenic backdrops. Many first responders from across north central Iowa ran and/or walked in full gear on a warm summer’s morning as a display of dedicated unity for this cause.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department as well as Forest City, Lake Mills, and Kanawha fire fighters and first responders were just a few participants.
American flags were flying above Forest City Fire Department ladder trucks and on the backs of many of the full-gear firemen and first responders who participated. KIOW radio set up a broadcast booth and provided live music in the back parking lot.
“The event is a non-competitive run and walk,” Ryan said. “Honoring and remembering the fallen of 9/11 and giving back to the Foundation are our primary goals.”
Ryan and many others worked hard since this spring to increase the Forest City event participation and fundraising numbers in 2021, although those numbers had been good the last couple of years prior to the pandemic as well. Ryan (maiden name Frakes) returned to Forest City with aspirations of elevating this event, for which she helped raise more than $70,000 between Forest City and Ankeny over several years previously.
She noted that each event is doing so much “good” for those who serve and protect us all. She cited how funds help pay for smart homes for wounded veterans, who have difficulty fending for themselves because of injuries and disabilities sustained in their service.
She also noted that it helps pay for home mortgages of the families of fallen first responders, among many other things.
Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries forward a legacy of courage and heroism, Ryan said. Built upon the mantra, “While we have time, Let Us Do Good,” the Foundation supports the nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes, and their families.
Ryan said event organizers, participants, volunteers, and donors join together in this fundraising cause to help and make a positive difference. Many area participants register and participate as well help fundraise for the cause. Some just make a donation and “everything helps,” she noted.
Along with the Brogaards, the Kanawha and Forest City Fire Departments were top fundraisers at more than $1,000 each. The Lake Mills Fire Department raised around $600. Mark Frakes donated $500.
The event included categories for children 12 and under and 13-17, adults, first responders and military, and even virtual runners and walkers. All attendees (in-person or virtual) were given the opportunity to fundraise for the cause.
Ryan thanked all donors for their generosity on the 20th anniversary of those lost on 9/11. A goal of all local Tunnel to Towers events is also to honor their memory.
The Tunnel to Towers run/walk was created to honor the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.
Ryan said the event honors all of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and supports first responders and military members who make extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty.
This was the event's third year in Forest City. Ryan said everyone was more enthusiastic than ever to once again bring together communities to honor first responders and military, remember 9/11, and raise funds for the Tunnel to Towers programs.
