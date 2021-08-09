Forest City 5K run raises nearly $20,000 for first responders, veterans

Area communities coalesced around first responders and military veterans in a big way on the morning of Aug. 7 in Forest City.

Months of pre-planning enabled Forest City to host the Tunnel to Towers 5K run/walk fundraising event.

“This honors a firefighter (Stephen Siller) who gave his life on 9/11,” volunteer race director Amy Ryan said. “It honors his sacrifice and then the sacrifices of other firefighters and first responders nationwide and locally.”

Ryan said this year’s Tunnel to Towers Foundation run/walk was Forest City’s third annual event. However, it was not held last year due to COVID-19.

Among its many contributions to those on the nation’s front lines, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Organizers announced that more than 250 such homes have been delivered and an additional 200 are anticipated to be delivered by year’s end.

“This is by far the best year we’ve had in Forest City so far,” Ryan said. “We raised over $19,000, and there were two young brothers from Kanawha who made a great contribution. They held a lemonade stand this past week that raised over $1,000 in a matter of hours. It was one of the best feel-good moments.”