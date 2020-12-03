Forest City 3M Center supports Ernst's Mobilize America Act

The 3M Global Government Affairs Office and Forest City 3M Distribution Center management are voicing strong support for the Mobilize America Act introduced by Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa.

According to a Dec. 2 news release, the act is also known as the Mobilize America to Manufacture Equipment Required for Independence from Communist Adversaries Act.

According to the release, the legislation would incentivize medical manufacturers to on-shore their manufacturing operations to the United States.

It would provide a significant incentive for the private sector to on-shore and increase domestic manufacturing of critical medical supplies, ensuring that the U.S. has the capacity to produce and acquire vital supplies necessary to combat public health emergencies without excessively relying on foreign countries. Specifically, the bill would establish a grant program to allow manufacturers to expand domestic production of drugs, vaccines, personal protective equipment, and other medical supplies that are critical during a pandemic or public health emergency.