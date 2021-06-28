For Cooper's Osage Auto, it's a bull market

For nearly a year, like many other used car dealerships across the country, business at Cooper’s Osage Auto has been booming.
While this is the result of many factors outside of his control, Marty Cooper is not complaining. He has heard many theories about why the market is favorable, and he has formed his own opinion on the matter.
When the government issued the first stimulus checks in 2020, any car on Cooper’s lot priced at $8,000 or less was soon gone. Once a vehicle was on site, it sold almost immediately.
“People had disposable income they didn’t have before,” Cooper said. “When people had 4,000 or 5,000 bucks, it made those cars quickly attainable for them. They were trying to buy them without a loan, and now they didn’t have to get a loan. They didn’t have to save as long as they had to before.”
While Cooper only sells used cars, COVID-19 also affected new vehicle sales.
“There’s a shortage of semiconductor microchips they need for these new cars,” he said. Though the new vehicles are built, they are waiting for semiconductors and therefore have not shipped.
“The trickledown effect is it’s hard to get a new car, so people aren’t trading, so there’s less trade-ins available," he said. "At the same time, because there is a shortage of new cars for sale, then people turn to the used car market and are buying used.
“What we’re seeing is the sources we typically get our cars from – which are lease returns, rental returns and auto auctions – prices have gone way, way up and availability has gone way, way down."
Cooper believes that once semiconductors arrive and are installed, it will flood the market, and the price tag for cars he buys will go back down. But he has no timeframe for when that will happen, which leaves his business in flux.
Despite or because of this combination of factors, Cooper’s Osage Auto is thriving. The business had its best year selling cars since Cooper returned home to work for the family business.
However, in part because business is good, Cooper is having difficulty replacing the vehicles he sells.
“Simply because the availability is way down and prices are high enough I’m a little nervous to go after those cars,” he said. Cooper is afraid to gamble because of the fluctuations in price has has seen over the past year.
Since that first infusion of money, every time a stimulus check has been issued, Cooper continues to see more business for lower priced vehicles, and as a consequence his lot again is empty.
“You put something out on the lot and within a day or two it’s sold,” he said. “People driving by probably think jeez, those guys are struggling – they’re going out of business, but that’s not the case. We’re having a fantastic year.”
At this time in 2020, Cooper estimates he had 42 cars on his lot. He currently has two for sale.
The nature of the way he sells cars has also changed since last year. It is a necessary transformation caused by technology. Instead of kicking tires, customers now come in by appointment and tell Cooper what they are looking for in a vehicle.
“Before I buy a car and bring it in to the lot, I give them some price perimeters,” he said.
If the customer is comfortable with those prices, Cooper hauls in the car. There are no test drives. Instead of a lot full of vehicles to attract customers off the highway, he has become like a Google search.
And that search has become more difficult. He has found it necessary to expand his zone from the Midwest to such places as Denver and Detroit. However, with the rise of online auctions, Cooper can search from home.
At one time, he shopped those auctions in person. Kansas City would hold General Motors sales with lease returns approaching 1,000 per week. Cooper said it is currently around 200.
“Technology has changed the nature of the business big time,” he said. Recently for Cooper, it has been for the better.
It is not the first time dramatic shifts in the market have spread across the country. His father Steve Cooper began the dealership in 1981, selling Chrysler. At one time, there were around three new car lots in Osage and five in Mitchell County. In most rural counties, now there are none.
“Everything got bigger and bigger,” Marty Cooper said.
Other changes have recently taken place. A few years ago, Cooper’s Osage Auto worked with U-Haul and had a good experience, but they ran out of space – at that time, there were 50 to 60 cars for sale on their lot. In 2020, that changed. With the lot close to empty, it became plausible to continue work with U-Haul.
Again, business is good – Cooper is so busy, he could bring in more U-Haul inventory and still have no trouble renting. He then ties in his storage rental units to his moving service.
One thing affects the other, and U-Haul filled the vacuum left by an empty lot.
“Things will straighten out, but it’s definitely something we’ve never seen before,” Cooper said of the past year and the changing markets. “Everybody in the industry’s saying the same thing – it’s unchartered waters.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.