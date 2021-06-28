For Cooper's Osage Auto, it's a bull market

At this time in 2020, Cooper estimates he had 42 cars on his lot. He currently has two for sale.

The nature of the way he sells cars has also changed since last year. It is a necessary transformation caused by technology. Instead of kicking tires, customers now come in by appointment and tell Cooper what they are looking for in a vehicle.

“Before I buy a car and bring it in to the lot, I give them some price perimeters,” he said.

If the customer is comfortable with those prices, Cooper hauls in the car. There are no test drives. Instead of a lot full of vehicles to attract customers off the highway, he has become like a Google search.

And that search has become more difficult. He has found it necessary to expand his zone from the Midwest to such places as Denver and Detroit. However, with the rise of online auctions, Cooper can search from home.

At one time, he shopped those auctions in person. Kansas City would hold General Motors sales with lease returns approaching 1,000 per week. Cooper said it is currently around 200.

“Technology has changed the nature of the business big time,” he said. Recently for Cooper, it has been for the better.