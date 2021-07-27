Foothill Avenue reopens to the public

“It works real well with our law enforcement, because they’ve bought into it in the Waterloo area,” Hudson said. “Instead of them out there on the street trying to work with [troubled individuals], they bring them right to us and we take care of them from there. They’re in and out real fast.”

Hudson said his organization is not a money maker, but a necessity: “We need to have detention to keep the community safe.”

Hudson said they’ve had extreme situations where they deal with juveniles who are drug dealers or have been charged with murder.

“We get the worst kids and we work with them,” he said.

Hudson believes the detention center is the best in the state.

“Because of how we work with our kids,” he said. “We don’t just put kids in their rooms and watch them. The only time they need locked down is when they pose a serious threat to their safety or the safety of others.”

Hudson said one of his staff had recently been struck in the face, and it is something they deal with on a regular basis.

“But we bounce back,” he said. “We work hard for our kids.”