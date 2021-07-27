Foothill Avenue reopens to the public

Foothill Avenue is now open.
At the July 27 Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated that after months of work, the road recently opened.
Other projects are ongoing.
“We had a pre-con for the Balsam bridge last week,” Brumm said of another project. “They gave us a wide range of start dates, anywhere from late August to October. But they do intend to have the project completed before the snow flies. We’ll know more as time goes on.”
Brumm said the Iowa DOT is paving the city of Floyd.
Instead of trying to work around traffic, the DOT decided to put a detour up, according to Brumm. The detour would use County Road T38 through Floyd and Mitchel Counties. The paving would take around two weeks to complete.
The supervisors approved the DOT-initiated detour agreement.
In other business:
• Supervisor Jim Wherry indicated the fire department had burned off the Mitchell County Home’s roof. He said he had visited the site on Monday night and it was still smoldering.
• Executive Director Sam Hudson was present to provide an update on the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services Facility. Last year they had started a program to ensure that people with mental health issues are evaluated and connected to services.
“It works real well with our law enforcement, because they’ve bought into it in the Waterloo area,” Hudson said. “Instead of them out there on the street trying to work with [troubled individuals], they bring them right to us and we take care of them from there. They’re in and out real fast.”
Hudson said his organization is not a money maker, but a necessity: “We need to have detention to keep the community safe.”
Hudson said they’ve had extreme situations where they deal with juveniles who are drug dealers or have been charged with murder.
“We get the worst kids and we work with them,” he said.
Hudson believes the detention center is the best in the state.
“Because of how we work with our kids,” he said. “We don’t just put kids in their rooms and watch them. The only time they need locked down is when they pose a serious threat to their safety or the safety of others.”
Hudson said one of his staff had recently been struck in the face, and it is something they deal with on a regular basis.
“But we bounce back,” he said. “We work hard for our kids.”
• Ron Muhlenbruck, president of the Osage Senior Citizens Board, was present to request an increase in the funding the Supervisors provide annually to his organization.
The Senior Center, a non-profit, signs a contract with Elderbridge Agency on Aging each year to provide meals. The meals are available not only to residents of Osage but to all of Mitchell County. However, volunteer drivers only serve Osage. The meals are covered by donations from participants as well as government funding through Elderbridge.
The Senior Center has been in operation at its current site since 1978, and Muhlenbruck believes the Supervisors have provided support since that date.
Building maintenance comes from fundraisers, local businesses, the City of Osage, and the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank out of Waterloo supplies food products such as frozen meat, canned vegetables, fruit juices and frozen desserts.
The number of meals served has dropped annually since 2018, though 2020 was affected by the COVID-19 closure in March. While the number of patrons is decreasing, costs are increasing. Insurance has gone up to $2,255 per year.
Muhlenbruck said the Osage Senior Center has not asked for an increase in support in the last 22 years. For 2021, they are asking for an increase of $500 a year, making it a $2,000 donation.
“I think it’s a great thing they’ve got going,” Supervisor Todd Frein said. “They’ve got a lot of volunteers out there.”
The Supervisors voted to increase the Board’s donation to the Osage Senior Center to $2,000. Supervisor Steve Smolik suggested considering an increase of $2,500 in the future.
