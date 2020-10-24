Football roundup: Area teams fall in postseason's second round

The Mason City football got out to an early lead on Friday night over Webster City in the second round of the postseason, but a 21-point fourth quarter from the Lynx led to a season-ending 41-29 loss for the Mohawks.
The Mohawks took an early 3-0 lead on a field goal by senior Eric Lensing, but a second quarter touchdown from Webster City put the Mohawks behind at halftime, 7-3.
The lead changed four times in a wild third quarter, as Mason City took a 10-7 lead on a turnover that was returned for a touchdown. After the Lynx went back up, 13-10, the Mohawks punched the ball into the end zone again to take a three point lead.
After Webster City sophomore CJ Hisler returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, the Lynx took a 20-16 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter.
But the Mohawks took the lead yet again with a touchdown at the one-minute mark of the third, and at the start of the fourth quarter, Mason City held a slim, 23-20 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Webster City finally ran away with it. The Lynx scored three touchdowns in the quarter to outscore Mason City, 21-6, and seal the playoff win.
After the game, Mason City head coach John Lee expressed his pride in the 2020 football team for its efforts. After losing the most recent game against Webster City, 42-7, the Mohawks lost by just 12 points on Friday, and were a quarter away from an upset victory.
"Amazing game," Lee said. "One the kids can talk about for years. To the football class of ‘20, thank you for being exceptional examples for the underclassman, and thank you for allowing me to be part of your growth as men."
Mason City ends its season with a 3-4 overall record.
Football
Spirit Lake 40, Clear Lake 0
The Clear Lake football team ended its season in disappointing fashion on Friday night, as the Lions fell to Spirit Lake in the second round of the playoffs, 40-0.
The Lions managed only 58 yards of total offense against the Indians, as quarterback PJ Feuerbach went 5-for-9 passing for 43 yards, and five Clear Lake rushers combined for 15 yards on the ground. Junior Jagger Schmitt finished with a team high 11 yards on 15 carries.
The Spirit Lake defense dominated, finishing with 75 total tackles, three sacks, and 17 tackles for loss.
On offense, senior Brent Scott finished with 15 completions for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Braden Theesfield rushed for two touchdowns on seven carries, Juniors Riley Reynolds and Qai Hussey both rushed for scores too, while Scott had a team-high 73 yards on 14 carries.
The Clear Lake defense did manage four sacks against the Indians, with 44 total tackles on the night.
With the loss, Clear Lake ends its season with a 3-6 overall record.
Wapsie Valley 20, Newman Catholic 7
The Newman Catholic football team lost to Wapsie Valley in the second round of the postseason on Friday night, as a game that looked destined to be an offensive shootout turned into a defensive battle.
The two teams were scoreless going in the second quarter, but the Warriors got on the board eight seconds into the frame with a five yard touchdown run from running back Trevor Sauerbrei put Wapsie Valley up, 6-0.
With six minutes to go before halftime, Newman Catholic quarterback Max Burt scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 7-6 lead. Before the half expired though, Warriors' quarterback Kobe Risse threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Blayde Bellis, which put Wapsie Valley up at halftime, 13-7.
The Warriors scored once more in the third, on a 30-yard touchdown run from Sauerbrei. This score put Wapsie Valley up by the eventual final score of 20-7.
Newman Catholic ends it season with a 6-3 overall record.
Waukon 56, Forest City 14
The Forest City football team ended its strong season with a thud on Friday night, as the Indians lost to No. 5 Waukon in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Waukon managed 188 rushing yards and 191 yards receiving. Senior quarterback Creed Welch passed for one touchdown and 158 yards on 10 completions against the Indians, while senior Ethan O'Neil led the way in the rushing game with four touchdowns and 104 yards on 11 carries.
Welch also managed two touchdowns rushing, and finished with 66 yards and five carries.
Forest City quarterback Carter Bruckhoff couldn't do anything in the face of the Waukon defense, finishing 2-for-17 passing for 17 yards and three interceptions. Forest City's points came on a rushing touchdown from junior Reese Moore, and a 62 yard touchdown pass from senior Brandon Leber to senior wide receiver Michael Olson.
The Indians finished the game with 50 yards rushing and 79 yards receiving.
Forest City finished the season with a 4-3 overall records, the program's first winning season since 2016. Before this season, the team had won a total of two games over the previous three years combined.
South Winneshiek 21, Lake Mills 14
The Lake Mills football team put up a fight in Bulldogs' 21-14 playoff loss to No. 9 South Winn on Friday night, but in the end, it wasn't enough. After a 56-yard touchdown run from South Winn running back Logan Hageman put the Warriors up by seven, the Bulldogs responded in the second quarter with two big scores of their own. Casey Hanson ran the ball in for a six yard touchdown score, and successfully converted the two-point conversion to give Lake Mills an 8-7 lead. A few minutes later, Hanson scored again, this time on a 43-yard run.
That score put the Bulldogs up, 14-7.
But in the third quarter, the Warriors tied the game with a touchdown run from Jacob Herold, and pulled ahead for good in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nick Holien. The score came in heart-breaking fashion for the Bulldogs, who fumbled the ball at their own 10 yard line, and then watched the Warriors score with just 38 seconds remaining.
Despite the final score, the Lake Mills defense played very well, allowing just 66 passing yards and 118 yards on the ground.
With the loss came the end for the Bulldogs' 17-member senior class. In his final game as a Bulldog, Casey Hanson ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. On defense, senior Caleb Bacon finished his outstanding season with a team high eight tackles.
"Great effort tonight, great emotion," Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes said. "The kids left it all out there, and we needed to make one more play in the fourth quarter. Our seniors led the way. Tough for them to go out this way, but they set a great example for the underclassmen."
The Bulldogs ended their season with a 5-4 overall record.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
