Football roundup: Area teams fall in postseason's second round



WATCH NOW: 4th Annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon Participants in the 4th Annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon make their way back to the Clear Lake State Park beach after the swimming portion of the race on Saturday.

The Mason City football got out to an early lead on Friday night over Webster City in the second round of the postseason, but a 21-point fourth quarter from the Lynx led to a season-ending 41-29 loss for the Mohawks.

The Mohawks took an early 3-0 lead on a field goal by senior Eric Lensing, but a second quarter touchdown from Webster City put the Mohawks behind at halftime, 7-3.

The lead changed four times in a wild third quarter, as Mason City took a 10-7 lead on a turnover that was returned for a touchdown. After the Lynx went back up, 13-10, the Mohawks punched the ball into the end zone again to take a three point lead.

After Webster City sophomore CJ Hisler returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, the Lynx took a 20-16 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter.

But the Mohawks took the lead yet again with a touchdown at the one-minute mark of the third, and at the start of the fourth quarter, Mason City held a slim, 23-20 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Webster City finally ran away with it. The Lynx scored three touchdowns in the quarter to outscore Mason City, 21-6, and seal the playoff win.