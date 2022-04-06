Food & Water Watch cites costs, opposition to eminent domain for carbon lines

On April 4, the national advocacy group Food & Water Watch released a new analysis on the true cost of the three carbon pipelines proposed for the Midwest.

The group finds that federal taxpayers could waste in excess of $20 billion dollars on these projects over the next 12 years. It finds that the Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposal alone could cost taxpayers more than $7 billion, which is almost twice the amount the company claims its project will invest in the region. The Summit line is proposed to cross Hancock County.

Food & Water Watch asserts that carbon capture processes and the dangerous pipelines that feed them are propped up by public funding. A single federal tax credit called Section 45Q could funnel almost $2 billion a year to Summit, Navigator, and Wolf/ADM to capture carbon from ethanol facilities to feed their pipeline projects. Over the 12 years that the projects are eligible to profit from the Section 45Q credit, the companies could make $23 billion, according to a news release.

However, the federal government is only doubling down on carbon capture funding. Since 2010, it has poured more than $8 billion into carbon capture projects via direct funding and tax credits, yet most federally-funded projects failed. Despite this, in the past year alone, legislators approved a record $12.2 billion in federal appropriations to finance carbon capture projects.

While federal funding props up these projects, it leaves local communities to foot the bill should anything go wrong. Landowners whose property is affected by carbon pipeline construction can expect hefty costs from the aftereffects of pipeline damage. In the case of the Dakota Access Pipeline, some landowners reported farmland repairs upwards of $100,000 for a single property, according to the advocacy group.

To date, hundreds of Iowans have submitted public comments against the costly and dangerous Summit carbon pipeline, the first proposed for the state and first in line to go through Iowa Utilities Board permitting. As of a March 8 review, 98.9 percent of comments filed were in opposition.

“Regular people have already paid through the nose for carbon capture, only to watch the flawed technology fail time and time again," Food & Water Watch Senior Iowa Organizer Emma Schmit said. "We refuse to also offer up our land, communities, health and safety so that corporations like Summit can make a quick buck. Governor Reynolds must ensure companies cannot use eminent domain to steal Iowans’ land for these projects, and she must direct her Iowa Utilities Board to put an end to carbon pipelines in Iowa for good.”

A new poll released on April 6 by Food & Water Action also found that Iowa voters overwhelmingly oppose the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines. The poll was commissioned by Food & Water Action and conducted by Change Research. Its release comes one week after a public hearing on the issue, where over 150 landowners, legislators and advocates rallied at the capitol, demanding the state legislature act this session to ban the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

This poll finds that voters object to carbon pipelines and the use of eminent domain to build them as follows:

• 44% are opposed to the three carbon pipelines proposed for Iowa, 35% support them, and 21% are unsure.

• 80% oppose allowing private corporations to use eminent domain to build these pipelines

• 80% of voters who are favorable towards Gov. Kim Reynolds oppose the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

• 73% of voters say they would be less likely to vote for a candidate who supported using eminent domain to build carbon pipelines.

• 70% of voters support Iowa legislators in the General Assembly blocking the use of eminent domain for these pipelines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0