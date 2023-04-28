On April 26, NextGen announced the pre-purchase of carbon capture offsets they are calling the world’s largest diversified portfolio of permanent carbon dioxide removals, according to a Food & Water Watch news release.

The action fund organization called it a scam marketplace in which companies can buy credits per metric ton of carbon dioxide, which are claimed to be removed, and sell them to polluters as offsets. It said Summit Carbon Solutions’ controversial 2,000-mile long hazardous carbon pipeline proposed for the Midwest is among the initial project partners offering the advance purchase of credits despite not having broken ground.

Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express pipeline is mired in legal battles and is fighting staunch public opposition to secure eminent domain authority for beginning construction. Iowa is at the center of the company’s pipeline proposal, which would run 680 miles through the state.

Public opinion polling conducted last month found that fully 78% of Iowans opposed the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines. The project’s docket before state regulators charged with determining that authority has over 600 objections filed to date. The project is one of three carbon pipelines proposed for the region.

“Carbon offset markets are widely discredited,” Food & Water Watch Policy Director Jim Walsh said. “Their only benefit lies in enriching the middlemen charged with selling the lie - NextGen’s scheme is no different. Carbon capture is a costly and ineffective distraction from the real work of transitioning off dirty fossil and biofuels.”

Carbon offset markets have been repeatedly exposed as fraudulent, ineffective schemes that do little to reduce emissions, according to Food & Water Watch, and carbon dioxide removal is similarly proven to fail. Direct air capture produces between 2.2-3.5 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions for every ton captured. Meanwhile an Illinois ethanol carbon capture facility, often touted as proof of concept, has increased emissions since installing the technology in 2017.

“The Biden administration’s foolhardy embrace of failed carbon removal technologies are to blame for the latest corporate gold rush to sell the carbon capture scam,” Walsh said. “Bogus carbon capture offsets are no solution to the climate crisis. Nowhere is this more obvious than the hazardous carbon pipelines in the Midwest, where residents are being asked to sacrifice their land and safety, so a private corporation like Summit can make billions.”