Focusing on the negative: forgotten images get second glance thanks to St. Ansgar retiree

A dollar-store tote bin, an old picture frame, two sheets of typing paper, and a lamp.
The list certainly doesn’t seem like components of a digital photo lab, yet that’s exactly the setup Jerry Rachut has for processing antique, glass photo negatives, turning them into digital glimpses of the past.
Rachut, who served as St. Ansgar’s fire chief for 17 years, is a member at the city’s museum. After retiring, Rachut found himself curious about a number of very old glass negatives that had turned up there.
The transparent glass tiles are just smaller than an index card, with one side of the glass coated in a matte-finish negative image. Rachut propped the tiles up in his homemade lightbox and took a picture of the image that was projected by the lamp, and used software to change the image from a negative to a positive and enhance the photo quality. The process worked perfectly, and Rachut found a new passion.
“When you pick one of these (negatives) up and look at it, you wonder what it really looks like as a photo,” Rachut said. “Then you get so addicted. You could just keep doing it until two in the morning.”
Although none are dated, the photos appear to depict life in Mitchell County in the late 1800s and early 1900s, many featuring horse-drawn buggies and people dressed in clothing of the era. Rachut began posting the photos to community Facebook groups, in an effort to share the images and possibly identify some of the people and places in the photos.
After recovering a number of photos, a friend asked Rachut if he would mind sifting through a few other boxes of negatives that were found in an attic. “He says, ‘I’ve got some of these glass negatives that we had found in the Durben house,’” Rachut said. “He asked if I would like to borrow them and make pictures.”
With some research, Ratchet concluded the negatives likely belonged to photographer Kuno Durban, who was born in 1890 and died 1981.
“I started doing that, and when I put them on the Stacyville [Facebook page], I started getting all these comments and people were messaging me about if they could get a print,” Rachut said. While he doesn’t make prints for people, he does encourage folks to download and use the photos.
“All you have to do is click on it, right click to save it, then do whatever you want with it,” said Rachut. “That’s why I put them there, for other people to have them.”
Rachut said a museum exhibition of the recovered images is not out of the question, and that every six months or so, a new display rotated through the gallery. Right now, the museum’s extended space at South Square features old photos of the area’s business district.
