Focusing on the negative: forgotten images get second glance thanks to St. Ansgar retiree

A dollar-store tote bin, an old picture frame, two sheets of typing paper, and a lamp.

The list certainly doesn’t seem like components of a digital photo lab, yet that’s exactly the setup Jerry Rachut has for processing antique, glass photo negatives, turning them into digital glimpses of the past.

Rachut, who served as St. Ansgar’s fire chief for 17 years, is a member at the city’s museum. After retiring, Rachut found himself curious about a number of very old glass negatives that had turned up there.

The transparent glass tiles are just smaller than an index card, with one side of the glass coated in a matte-finish negative image. Rachut propped the tiles up in his homemade lightbox and took a picture of the image that was projected by the lamp, and used software to change the image from a negative to a positive and enhance the photo quality. The process worked perfectly, and Rachut found a new passion.

“When you pick one of these (negatives) up and look at it, you wonder what it really looks like as a photo,” Rachut said. “Then you get so addicted. You could just keep doing it until two in the morning.”