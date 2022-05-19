Florence Trap Range will be open for public shooting, starting May 25

The Florence Trap Shooting Range will open for the season on May 25. It will continue to be open once a week through July.

Late summer and fall dates will depend on the amount of interest at that time, according to the Winnebago County Conservation Board. The range is located at 42435 60th Avenue, just south of Highway 9 between Thompson and Buffalo Center.

The May, June, and July public shooting dates for the trap range are all on Wednesdays: May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27. Times each day will be from 5-7 p.m. The cost to shoot at the range will still be $3 for 25 targets. If there is inclement weather, shooting will have to be canceled and that announcement will be posted at www.winnebagoccb.com as well as the WCCB Facebook page and Twitter feed. It will also run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).

Shooters are reminded that they will need to bring their own gun, ammunition, and eye and ear protection. All releases are voice-activated. All shooting will be supervised by a certified range safety officer. For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range or the public shooting dates, people may contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

