Five years later, CST continues its successful ways

Cedar Summerstock Theater’s founder and artistic director Nancy Lee recalled the very first time, back in 2017, when she met with her troupe of actors.

Her dream of creating a theater fueled with the talents of college-aged performers was finally coming to pass.

“I was scared, excited, anxious,” Lee said with a laugh. “I felt so much weight. I really put my toe into the deep end -- was I going to sink or swim?”

Here is the answer: CST opens its fifth season Thursday, June 16, with a celebration of all that is pink with “Legally Blonde the Musical.” The “Fantastiks,” “Beehive” and “Matilda” will complete the season.

CST, which brings college fine arts majors from across the nation to Mitchell County, has made its mark for quality musical theater despite its location in a largely rural county – and despite a few rocky years, thanks to the pandemic.

No worry. Bus tours are making their way to the shows. Theater professionals from the Twin Cities – directors, choreographers, set, lighting and costume designers – want to be a part of the productions.

College actors and tech hopefuls want to be a part, too. A total of 15 college students from 11 states make up the 2022 company whose rehearsals are underway at South Square in St. Ansgar.

Actors say CST is filled with opportunities.

After researching summer theaters, CST’s program rose to the top, said Payton Tabb during a break in rehearsal for “Legally Blonde.” She is a Belmont University student from Junction City, Kan., who will play Vivian in the show.

It was clear, she said, that CST provides a valuable training bridge between the college and professional stages.

“I just want to soak up everything I can while I’m here,” Tabb said.

Brandon Barksdale, an Oklahoma City University student from Kansas City, added he was impressed with the “number of roles, the characters,” made available to actors during the four-show summer. He’ll play Emmett -- Elle Woods’ eventual love interest -- in the upcoming production.

“And I really liked (the choices of shows for) the season,” he said. “I am really glad I ended up here.”

So is Gabe Goeddeke, who attends Luther College in Decorah. His love of music -- he is music and environmental science double major -- brought him to CST. He’ll play Werner in the show.

The choice of shows definitely drew South Dakota State University student Kianna Healy, who will portray Elle Woods, the Delta Nu queen who decides to enter Harvard Law School to recapture the affections of her old boyfriend. When she saw “Legally Blonde” on the schedule, she had no doubt she wanted to come to Mitchell County. Elle Woods “was a part I had to play,” she said with a grin.

A lot of experience also returns to the stage this year. Production coordinator and lighting designer Sue Ellen Berger is back again, as is costumer Barb Portinga, choreographer Heidi Noble and musical director Jared Barnes. Ryan McIntyre, new to CST last season, returns with his set designs. All are known for their talents in the Twin Cities.

New to the stage this year are more Twin Cities’ professionals: directors Patrick Coyle (“The Fantastiks”) and Regina Marie Williams (“Beehive”) as well as choreographers Darrius Strong (“Legally Blonde”), Cat Brindisi (“Beehive”) and Nickie Kromminga Hill (“Matilda”).

Lee said that CST, for the first time, is providing an apprentice tech program for high schoolers. Tegan McHugo of St. Ansgar, and Mya Cordes, Keagen Cordes and Kendra Streiert, all of Osage, will fill those spots. The CST also has as a summer tech intern, Mallory Klaes of St. Ansgar, who will lend her talents to the shows. Summer theater camps for kids hit the ground as soon as summer began.

Tickets for “Legally Blonde,” as well as season tickets, are on sale by going to www.cedarsummerstock.org, and will be available at the door.

The show is rated PG-13. Shows, held at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex in Osage, are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 16-18; 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 23-25; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 and Sunday, June 26.

