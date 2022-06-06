 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five Spot to play at Limestone Brewers

On Saturday, June 18, the band Five Spot will perform live on the main stage at Limestone Brewers in Osage.

Five Spot Jazz 3

Five Spot band members Sam Bills (saxophone) and Russ Kramer (trumpet) perform during the band's gig earlier this year.

According to a Jan. 20 Globe Gazette article, through connections as music educators and musicians, the members of Five Spot came together to share their love of jazz with the North Iowa community.

Five Spot is comprised of Russ Kramer on trumpet, Sam Bills on alto saxophone, Jeff Kirkpatrick at the piano, Aaron Anderson on drums, and Mike Thompson on bass. Kirkpatrick is the Osage Community High School and Middle School band director. The group's name comes from a jazz club in New York City.

The performance will be from 6-9 p.m.

