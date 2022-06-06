Five Spot to play at Limestone Brewers

On Saturday, June 18, the band Five Spot will perform live on the main stage at Limestone Brewers in Osage.

According to a Jan. 20 Globe Gazette article, through connections as music educators and musicians, the members of Five Spot came together to share their love of jazz with the North Iowa community.

Five Spot is comprised of Russ Kramer on trumpet, Sam Bills on alto saxophone, Jeff Kirkpatrick at the piano, Aaron Anderson on drums, and Mike Thompson on bass. Kirkpatrick is the Osage Community High School and Middle School band director. The group's name comes from a jazz club in New York City.

The performance will be from 6-9 p.m.

