Five North Iowa wrestlers advance to girls state quarterfinals

Five area wresters advanced to the state quarterfinals on the first day of the IWCOA Girls State wrestling meet, as Osage's Emma Grimm, Jalynn Goodale, and Katerina Smith, along with senior Kiki Connell and sophomore Lilly Luft of Charles City all punched their ticket to day two.

Connell advanced with a pair of wins in the 120 pound bracket. After a first round bye, Connell beat Osage freshman Zoey Johnson by fall at 3:14, and advanced to the quarters with a pin of Ridgeview freshman Tatum Shepard. Connell will wrestle Independence sophomore Dakota Whitman Saturday morning for a spot in the state semifinals.

Over at 126, both Grimm and Luft are still alive. Grimm got a first round bye, and then advanced with a win by fall at 2:23 over Fairfield freshman Chloe Curtis. Grimm then pinned Anamosa junior Maddy Meeker at 1:39, to advance to the quarterfinals. Grimm will wrestle on Saturday morning against Humboldt sophomore Baylie Beers.

Luft also got a first round bye, and made quick work of Oskaloosa sophomore Raeann Elliot, with a victory by fall at 0:27. Luft then got to the quarterfinals with a 12-2 major decision victory over Spencer junior Shayla Doran. Luft will wrestle Anamosa sophomore Ava Scranton on Saturday morning.