Five North Iowa wrestlers advance to girls state quarterfinals

Five area wresters advanced to the state quarterfinals on the first day of the IWCOA Girls State wrestling meet, as Osage's Emma Grimm, Jalynn Goodale, and Katerina Smith, along with senior Kiki Connell and sophomore Lilly Luft of Charles City all punched their ticket to day two.
Connell advanced with a pair of wins in the 120 pound bracket. After a first round bye, Connell beat Osage freshman Zoey Johnson by fall at 3:14, and advanced to the quarters with a pin of Ridgeview freshman Tatum Shepard. Connell will wrestle Independence sophomore Dakota Whitman Saturday morning for a spot in the state semifinals.
Over at 126, both Grimm and Luft are still alive. Grimm got a first round bye, and then advanced with a win by fall at 2:23 over Fairfield freshman Chloe Curtis. Grimm then pinned Anamosa junior Maddy Meeker at 1:39, to advance to the quarterfinals. Grimm will wrestle on Saturday morning against Humboldt sophomore Baylie Beers.
Luft also got a first round bye, and made quick work of Oskaloosa sophomore Raeann Elliot, with a victory by fall at 0:27. Luft then got to the quarterfinals with a 12-2 major decision victory over Spencer junior Shayla Doran. Luft will wrestle Anamosa sophomore Ava Scranton on Saturday morning.
At 106, Goodale beat St. Ansgar's Emma Hall by fall in 44 seconds, and then took down Bettendorf's Isabelle Johnson in 1:22. Goodale will wrestle on Saturday in the 106 pound quarterfinals against Abby Blint of Mount Pleasant.
After a first round bye, Osage senior Katerina Smith beat Kennedy Lamkins of SW Iowa, and Soraya Hanson of Okoboji, to advance to the 132 pound state quarterfinals. She will wrestle Fort Dodge's Alexis Ross on Saturday.
Here is how the rest of the area's wrestlers did.
Charles City
Charles City freshman Alexis Ver Meer lost by fall in the first round to Wahlert senior Bree Buxton, and then lost against in the consolation round to Linn-Marr's Lauren Pulis.
At 126, sophomore Katelyn Miller lost a 12-11 decision to Brielle Hogan of Benton Community. In the consolation round, Miller beat Odola Cham of Sioux Central by fall at 3:02, and then lost a 15-5 major decision to Grace Bedford of Clear Creek-Amana.
Sophomore Elizabeth Oleson won her first round matchup with a victory by fall over Solon's Eleanor Gnida. In the second round though, Mid-Prairie junior Bronwwyn Brenneman beat Oleson by fall at 3:18. Oleson then won three matches in the consolation rounds, and will Anna Sondall of Boone on Saturday.
Keely Collins beat Madison Heim of Decorah in the first round by fall at 0:46, but then fell to Okoboji sophomore Soraya Hanson in the second round. After a pair of wins in the consolation rounds, Collins lost by fall to Mea Burkle of Wilton.
At 145, sophomore Morgan Maloy lost her first round match to Waverly-Shell Rock's Kysa Klein, as Klein pinned Maloy at the 5:00 minute mark. Maloy then won one consolation match, before losing by fall at 5:39 to Laura Kipnusu of West Des Moines Valley.
Comets' senior Allie Cross got a first round bye at 152, and then beat Spencer sophomore Leilana Kollasch, to advance. In the next round, Cross lost by fall to Aine Moffit of Pleasant Valley. Cross then won her consolation matchup, and will wrestle on Saturday against Saydey Scholbrok of Crestwood.
In the 285 pound bracket, Comets freshman Ava Thompson lost to Crestwood's Addisson Herschberger in the first round by fall. Thompson will wrestle in the consolation rounds on Saturday.
Osage
After losing in the first round to Kiki Connell, Osage freshman Zoey Johnson won all three of her consolation matches, and will wrestle on Saturday against Lexi Hennik of Central City.
Sophomore Katelyn Johnston lost her 126 pound first round match to Khylie Wainwright of North Scott. After one consolation win, Johnston lost to Cecilia Scarff of SE Polk, by a 2-1 decision.
At 132, sophomore Sydney Muller lost to Bailey Cox of NH/TV, and then won three consolation round matches. Muller will wrestle Saturday against Addison Burren of Solon.
After a first round win at 138, senior Ainsley Dodd lost to Ridge View's Isabella Deeds. In the consolation bracket, Dodd won three matches and will wrestle Saturday against Naomi Gaede of Oelwein.
Katelynn Huebsch won her first round match, and then lost by fall to Michaela Blume of Clayton Ridge. Huebsch then lost in the consolation rounds to Michaela Scranton of Anamosa.
Clear Lake
Clear Lake 120 pound junior Chloe Williamson was pinned in 1:34 by Natalie Naber of North Scott. Williamson lost in her first round consolation match to Tyeanna Teetzen of Denver.
132 pound Lion's freshman Emery Hippen won her first match with a victory by fall over Yosephin Abwe of Iowa City West. In the second round, Hippen lost to Sydney Park of Assumption. After a pair of consolation bracket wins, Hippen fell to Waverly-Shell Rock's Maria Cooper by a 7-5 decision.
St. Ansgar
Saints freshman Emma Hall won her first round match at 106 pounds over Chloe Scarbrough of West Des Moines Valley, and then lost to Osage's Jalynn Goodale. Hall won two consolation matches, and then lost to Jada Daily of Davenport West.
At 113, Leah Jorgenson lost in the first round to Marlie McBride of Iowa City West, and then lost in the consolation rounds to Ava Davis of Iowa City West.
120 pound senior Julia May lost her first round match to Dakota Whitman of Independence, and then lost in her consolation matchup to Vinton-Shellsburg's Carly Williams.
West Fork
For the Warhawks, 132 pound sophomore Autumn Stonecypher won her first round matchup by fall over Laney Esmoil of West Liberty. In the second round. In the second round, Stonecypher lost to Alyssa Sternhagen of Marion. Stonecypher won one consolation match, and then lost to Emery Hippen of Clear Lake.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.