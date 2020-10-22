Firsts all around: Newman Catholic, Central Springs both qualify teams for state meet

Leerar is the first West Hancock runner to make it to state since the school revived its program in 2016. She finished the race with a personal record time of 21:04.55.

"I'm really excited," Leerar said. "Working hard, and actually having it pay off, it's just phenomenal."

Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride finished one spot behind Leerar, at fifth overall with a time of 21:15.29. Knights' senior Lilly Stockberger placed seventh, with a time of 21:31.53, and freshman Kenna Hemann came in ninth, as the Newman girls' squad punched a ticket to state for the first time since 2017.

Stockberger will be making a return trip after first qualifying for the meet her freshman season.

"This is the first time we've ever had both teams make it the same year," Newman Catholic head coach Mike Schutt said. "It's great to get the girls back. I told Lilly Stockberger, I'm happy for all of them, but I'm most happy for her."

Grace Lidgett of North Tama County finished first overall in the girls' race, with a time of 20:30.26. The runner-up was Chloe Matthews of Nashua-Plainfield, who ran a 20:48.91. Nashua's Aubrey Eick placed sixth, as the Huskies finished second as a team to qualify for Fort Dodge.