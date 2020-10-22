Firsts all around: Newman Catholic, Central Springs both qualify teams for state meet

On a rainy, windy day in Manly, the area's Class 1A cross country teams battled for spots at next week's state meet. For North Iowa, there were plenty of firsts.
For the first time in school history, both Newman Catholic cross country teams will race at state, as the boys and girls both finished first in the team standings at the qualifying meet.
In the boys' race, St. Ansgar junior Riley Witt finished first overall, with a time of 16:36.71, with Central Springs' Bryce McDonough coming in second, at 17:12.24. Sam Snyder of North Tama County placed third. Newman Catholic's Joey Ringo finished fourth, and teammate Ryan Kelly placed eighth overall.
West Fork's Cail Weaver finished sixth to also qualify. North Butler's Michael Knock, Bishop Garrigan's Quinn Swift and BCLUW's Henry Kaisand all earned spots in Fort Dodge, by finishing sixth, ninth, and 10th, respectively.
The Central Springs boys team earned second place overall, which will send them to state for the first time in school history. It is the first time in school history that a boys' team in any sport will make a trip to state.
In the girls' race, West Hancock senior Rachel Leerar finished fourth overall to qualify for the first time. She finished 10 seconds behind West Fork's Kacie Eisentrager, who finished in third place with a time of 20:54.06.
Leerar is the first West Hancock runner to make it to state since the school revived its program in 2016. She finished the race with a personal record time of 21:04.55.
"I'm really excited," Leerar said. "Working hard, and actually having it pay off, it's just phenomenal."
Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride finished one spot behind Leerar, at fifth overall with a time of 21:15.29. Knights' senior Lilly Stockberger placed seventh, with a time of 21:31.53, and freshman Kenna Hemann came in ninth, as the Newman girls' squad punched a ticket to state for the first time since 2017.
Stockberger will be making a return trip after first qualifying for the meet her freshman season.
"This is the first time we've ever had both teams make it the same year," Newman Catholic head coach Mike Schutt said. "It's great to get the girls back. I told Lilly Stockberger, I'm happy for all of them, but I'm most happy for her."
Grace Lidgett of North Tama County finished first overall in the girls' race, with a time of 20:30.26. The runner-up was Chloe Matthews of Nashua-Plainfield, who ran a 20:48.91. Nashua's Aubrey Eick placed sixth, as the Huskies finished second as a team to qualify for Fort Dodge.
North Tama County's Jules Breckenridge and North Iowa's Miriam Beenken rounded out the top 10, by finishing eighth and 10th overall, respectively.
The state cross country meet will be held on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 in Fort Dodge, with the Class 3A and 4A teams running on Oct. 30, and the 2A and 1A squads running on Oct. 31.
